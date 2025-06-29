Pop star Demi Lovato has written a cookbook

Anna Butler Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Demi Lovato, a singer and actor raised in Dallas-Fort Worth, has added a new role to a long resume: cookbook author.

Lovato, who grew up in Grapevine, will release a cookbook called “One Plate at a Time” on March 31, 2026.

Lovato first announced the cookbook in a post on social media platform Instagram.

“Stepping into the kitchen and learning how to cook has been such an important part of my recovery and healing my relationship with food,” wrote Lovato in the post.

Lovato has been open in past interviews about her struggles with an eating disorder and other issues. The cookbook has allowed Lovato to “see cooking as an act of love and kindness to myself and those in my life.”

“This book is filled with simple, comforting recipes that have allowed me to reconnect with myself and find both freedom and joy in my kitchen — feelings I never thought I could experience,“ Lovato wrote.

“One Plate at a Time” contains more than 80 recipes. It’s formatted to include Lovato’s five favorite recipes over an array of categories, such as breakfast, comfort food, fast food-inspired dishes, soups and salads, and more. Anecdotes and cooking hacks, among other personal touches, will also be included in the pages of the book.