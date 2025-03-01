Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard keeps on dishing and Ben Gregg catches fire

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 95-75 West Coast Conference victory against San Francisco on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

More Nembhard magic

Ryan Nembhard’s milestone week in the Bay Area continued at the Chase Center on Saturday night.

The senior point guard took down the West Coast Conference single-season assists record on Tuesday at Santa Clara and made more history in the regular-season finale, dishing out his 300th assist of the season in the first half against San Francisco.

Nembhard became the 21st player in NCAA Division I history to register at least 300 in a season. The point guard’s 310 assists are tied for 14th-most and the point guard will have a chance to continue ascending the all-time leaderboard with at least one game in the WCC and likely also in the NCAA Tournament.

Gregg delivers in big way

Since scoring a season-high 24 points against Portland on Jan. 25, Ben Gregg’s only other double-digit game came in a Feb. 13 meeting with the Dons at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The forward was averaging 4.2 points in GU’s other seven games and hadn’t made a 3-point shot since the Portland game, missing 10 consecutive attempts.

Gregg turned things around, and in a big way, with his team in a must-win game on Saturday. The senior took three of Gonzaga’s first four shots and had a team-high 13 points by halftime, hitting his first 3-pointer in 11 games to extend the lead to 39-28 late in the half.

Gregg finished with 23 points, one shy of matching his career-high, while making 8 of 17 shots from the field, 3 of 7 from the 3-point line and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds and one blocked shot.

Solo Williams show

Gonzaga took care of the WCC’s leading scorer, Malik Thomas, and did a good job on most of the other Dons, holding USF to 31 of 67 from the field and 3 of 18 from the 3-point line.

Senior guard Marcus Williams did the majority of USF’s damage in a double-digit loss, scoring 28 points on 11 of 15 shooting from the field and 2 of 2 from the 3-point line.

Williams was kept in check when the teams met in Spokane, scoring just nine points on 2 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from the 3-point line. Thomas carried the scoring burden in that game, tallying 25 points on 7 of 17 from the field and 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.