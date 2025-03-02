The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Boston ESPN

5:05 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: McNeese at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU

6 p.m.: Kansas at Houston ESPN

6 p.m.: Wichita State at North Texas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State ESPNU

6 p.m.: UCLA at Northwestern FS1

6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State ESPN+

8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana ESPN2

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Montana State at Idaho ESPN+

6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City NBA

Golf

11:30 a.m.: College women: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

Noon: TGL: The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC ESPN2

4 p.m.: TGL: New York GC vs. Boston Common ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change