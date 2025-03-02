On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Boston ESPN
5:05 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: McNeese at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU
6 p.m.: Kansas at Houston ESPN
6 p.m.: Wichita State at North Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State ESPNU
6 p.m.: UCLA at Northwestern FS1
6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State ESPN+
8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana ESPN2
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Montana State at Idaho ESPN+
6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City NBA
Golf
11:30 a.m.: College women: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
Noon: TGL: The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC ESPN2
4 p.m.: TGL: New York GC vs. Boston Common ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change