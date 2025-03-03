Casey Anthony joins TikTok to promote her ‘legal advocate’ role

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Casey Anthony, acquitted in 2011 of murder charges in the death of her daughter Caylee Marie Anthony, has created a TikTok to tout her role as a “legal advocate.”

The video posted on March 1 from what Anthony said was her car encouraged viewers to connect with her account set up on Substack. By Monday morning, her account had more than 28,000 followers and the video has more than 1.2 million views.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series that I’m starting,” Anthony said in the three-minute long video. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

Caylee Marie died at the age of 2, and the murder remains unsolved following the notorious trial of her mother. When news broke that she was missing in the summer of 2008 in Orlando, people held out hope that she was still alive. Curiously, her disappearance was not reported for a month by Casey.

Caylee Marie’s body was found December 2008 in a wooded area behind the Orlando home of George and Cindy Anthony, Casey’s parents and Caylee Marie’s grandparents. Nearly three years later, Casey Anthony stood trial for Caylee Marie’s murder.

Casey Anthony contends Caylee Marie died of accidental drowning, and has blamed her parents for the death.

In the TikTok video, Anthony said she would be posting a series of videos, but that they would not be about her parents.

“This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. That’s not to say that I’m not going to respond at some point to some of the things that they have said and done. The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself,” she said.

She said her intention is to post about legal issues including privacy rights, saying some people close to her have been targeted and attacked.

“So as a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she said.

Gerardo Bloise, a former crime scene investigator with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who retired in 2023 and has written a book about the case reached out to say Anthony has no credibility and “is not capable of advising anyone on legal matters.”

“The only advice she can give is lie, lie, lie,” he said.