Feds to investigate Tumwater district that let trans athlete play basketball game

Washington’s Tumwater School District faces a federal investigation from the Trump administration over allowing a transgender athlete from an opposing team to compete in a girls’ high school basketball game last month.

The U.S. Department of Education announced the Title IX investigation Monday, after a conservative organization filed a complaint on behalf of a 15-year-old student from Tumwater, near Olympia. The girl sat out a Feb. 6 game “for fear of her safety” because a player from Shelton High School was trans, according to the department.

She alleges the school district knew Shelton had a trans athlete ahead of time and still let her play. Her complaint says she now faces a district investigation for misgendering the Shelton player. She argues this amounts to sex discrimination.

A second Tumwater player also sat out the game, according to the Olympian.

In response, the Tumwater school board voted last week in favor of a resolution to ban trans girls from competing in girls’ sports. After the vote, community members interrupted the meeting in protest, the Olympian reported. A petition to recall the three board members who supported the resolution gathered over 500 signatures, as of Monday morning.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, tasked with setting policy for school sports, is considering two proposals related to trans girls playing sports. One would bar trans girls from participating in girls’ sports. Another would create a separate division where trans athletes can compete.

The Tumwater board’s votes support those rule changes. The association is slated to vote on them next month.

The district said it was committed to working with the education department “to address the concerns in the complaint.”

“Our priority has always been to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all students, families, and staff,” spokesperson Laurie Wiedenmeyer said in an email. “While we cannot discuss specific details due to confidentiality requirements, we take all concerns seriously and remain dedicated to continuous improvement in our schools.”

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports by, in part, withholding federal funding for districts that “deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.” The order directed the Department of Education to prioritize inquiries like the one launched against Tumwater.

The order is one of several seeking to restrict how trans people participate in American society. Washington state and others have sued over another that aims to withhold federal funding for providers of gender-affirming care to trans youth. On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle indefinitely blocked that order.

In response, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said, “Washington state will do everything in our power to defend the rule of law, states’ rights to establish education policy, and to protect the beautiful diversity of our 1.1 million students and educators.”

Reykdal noted state law prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

A spokesperson for Reykdal’s office said Monday that it would not have any role in the Tumwater investigation unless the Department of Education requests its involvement.

“OSPI’s guidance to school districts on this topic is rooted in both state and federal law, and we will not be changing our guidance unless the law changes,” said the spokesperson, Katy Payne.

Payne also said that the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction was “closely monitoring” the Tumwater school board’s actions, and “we are determining our next steps, which may include a possible formal investigation.”

In a statement, a federal education official said the investigation brought by the department’s civil rights office in Seattle “demonstrates that the Trump Education Department will vigorously enforce Title IX to ensure men stop competing in women’s sports.”

“If Washington wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Department, it has to follow federal law,” continued Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

The Tumwater student’s complaint was brought by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism. In a news release, the education department called the group, known as FAIR, a “nonpartisan, nonprofit organization.” Founded in 2021, FAIR has campaigned against antiracism work and gender-inclusive policies in schools.

Enacted in 1972, Title IX prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools receiving federal funding. The civil rights law increased the participation of female student athletes, and also provided an avenue for girls and women to bring complaints of sex discrimination.

The investigation follows the announcement of a similar probe against Maine’s education department. That investigation came after a public sparring match during a White House event between Trump and the state’s governor.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Gov. Janet Mills told Trump.

“We are the federal law,” Trump responded, later adding, “otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.”

Mills told Trump, “We’ll see you in court.”

This story has been updated with comment from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

