Mariners offense continues hot spring in win over Guardians

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Mariners 7, Guardians 2 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

The Mariners banged out 11 hits in Monday’s win over the Guardians with Cal Raleigh hitting the go-ahead solo homer off old friend Paul Sewald in the fourth inning to put the Mariners up for good.

Seattle tacked on another run in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Miles Mastrobuoni to go up 4-2. The Mariners added three more in the eighth as Laz Montes worked a bases-loaded walk and Mastrobuoni drove in two more runs with a line drive single to center.

Luis Castillo made his second start of the spring for the Mariners and pitched into the fourth inning. He allowed two runs on three hits, including a pair of solo homers, with a walk and two strikeouts. He started the fourth inning, but hit leadoff hitter Kyle Manzardo with a pitch that ended his outing at 42 pitches.

Seattle got scoreless work from the six relievers that followed, including a bounceback performance from Shintaro Fujinami, who had struggled to throw strikes in his previous outing.

Player of the game

Dominic Canzone smoked a double in his first at-bat that had an exit velocity of 115 mph — one of the Mariners hardest hit balls this spring — and later scored on Cade Marlowe’s RBI single. In the fourth inning, he tied the game at 2-2 with a double that carried over the head of center fielder Angel Martinez. Of his four hits this spring, three have been doubles.

“When he puts barrel to ball, he hits it very, very hard,” manager Dan Wilson said.

Quotable

“Another good ball game today. Really a lot of positive things and really some nice at-bats, using the middle field, getting runners on base, using the other way. I thought The Rock threw really well. The rest of the guys looked really good as well. No trouble coming out of the bullpen at all.” — Dan Wilson

On Tap

The Mariners have the first of three days off this spring on Tuesday. They will return to action on Wednesday, traveling to Surprise Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals. Right-hander Bryce Miller will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Collin Snider, Trent Thornton, Andres Munoz and Sauryn Lao and lefties Tayler Saucedo, Gabe Speier and Brandyn Garcia. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. PT. The game will not be televised.