Spokane to continue enjoying unseasonably mild weather until next week

Spokane’s recent streak of unseasonably mild weather will continue through the rest of the week, if a bit abated from the particularly balmy weekend, with highs around the 50s and possibly a tad warmer by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Those warmer temperatures should hold steady through next Monday. A word of caution before Spokane residents break out their board shorts and barbeques, however: the good times aren’t expected to last.

Moving through next week, daily highs are expected to drop back down to the mid-40s and possibly lower, according to meteorologist Jeremy Wolf.

“Going into next week is when we see the pattern change, favoring cooler- and wetter-than-normal conditions,” Wolf said.

Whether this precipitation falls on Spokane’s streets as snow or rain could depend on the time of day, as nighttime lows are predicted around 30 degrees. Snowpack is also expected to drop to around 2,000 feet at night by next Tuesday – lower than the peaks of the city’s South Hill and Beacon Hill, and residents in the mountains in particular could see more significant snowfall.