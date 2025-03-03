Trump has teased disbanding the Department of Education. Here’s how its funding touches Washington schools

Almost as soon as its modern inception in 1979, politicians have advocated for closing the Department of Education.

A platform on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign for presidency was to do away with the department, favoring a more decentralized method of doling out block grants to the states, and vesting education authority within localities and states.

Reagan famously referred to the department as “President Carter’s new bureaucratic boondoggle” and aimed to “reduce the (Department of Education) budget but insure that local needs and preferences, rather than the wishes of Washington, determine the education of our children,” the New York Times reported in 1982.

The present administration has set its sights on the department once again, President Donald Trump directing his Education Secretary Nominee Linda McMahon to “put herself out of a job.”

That task includes what to do with over 4,000 employees at work with a budget of $103 billion that touches every community in the country, 98,000 public K-12 schools, 32,000 private K-12 schools and all public higher education institutions.

It’s unclear the implications of removing the department: What would become of the funding it’s responsible for doling out and the fate of the programs it oversee? But schools hope to continue using federal funds in their endeavors, citing the importance of this funding to bridge achievement gaps between students rich and poor.

Trump has repeatedly touted disbanding the department, something that would require an act of Congress.

Trump decried the department while on the campaign trail as a waste of taxpayer dollars to “indoctrinate America’s youth,” while overseeing poor academic performance in students at a high cost to taxpayers.

While earlier attempts at dismantling the department were focused on returning decisions about education to the states, many of Trump’s education orders are putting new federal demands on local schools and public colleges and threatening to pull federal money if they don’t comply.

He’s signed a slew of executive orders directed at education while in office, including one targeting transgender athletes in school sports, another on vaccine mandates and another barring “gender ideology and discriminatory equity ideology” in schools.

The department on Thursday announced an online portal for the public to report discriminatory practices in schools, accessible at endDEI.ed.gov.

“The U.S. Department of Education is committed to ensuring all students have access to meaningful learning free of divisive ideologies and indoctrination,” the site reads.

The department operates with a $103 billion budget in the fiscal year spanning from October 2024 to 2025, around 1% of the total federal budget. The department’s spending allocations have reduced over the years, shrinking from $637 billion in 2022, $274 billion in 2023 to $241 billion last year. Much of the increased funding was during the pandemic years, when the feds issued a combined $189.5 million in emergency dollars schools spent until November 2024.

The lion’s share of the department’s funding this year is allocated toward federal student aid for higher education, $68.6 billion earmarked toward this area this fiscal year. This accounts for loans and grants, like the Pell Grant, funneled through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, the country’s largest financial aid provider.

The department already has faced deep cuts in the first month of the Trump administration. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency in February cut 89 contracts with private and nonprofit research firms worth over $880 million in the data collection arm. That work tracked data trends for students and assessed program efficacy. Further cuts included another 18 grants totaling $226 million for consulting services for educational agencies centered around student academic success, according to the department’s website. A post on X from DOGE’s account said canceled grants had a “large focus on DEI.”

The office with the second -highest budget in the Department of Education is responsible for K-12 funding. The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education oversees $15 billion, most of that allocated under Title 1 of a 1965 act.

Around 7% of Washington state’s K-12 funding is federal through the department. Most of that, roughly 5%, comprises formula funds including Title 1, according to Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction spokesperson Katy Payne. Payne expects these funds to be protected in any attempted freeze of federal education funding.

Schools that collect federal funding under Title I are often referred to as “title schools,” some of which are embellished in Spokane with a rainbow mural painted on an outside school wall.

About 9% of Spokane Public Schools’ funding comes from federal sources allocated by the Department of Education. Much of that goes to supporting the district’s Title I schools, designated if 40% or more of that school’s enrollment meets a poverty threshold.

In Spokane, the third-highest-enrolled school district in the state, 35 schools receive Title I funding, including three high schools, seven middle schools and 25 elementary schools. The Central Valley School District has eight title elementary schools.

Schools use federal funding at their discretion to bridge achievement gaps between students in poverty and their higher-income peers. Schools use funding to pay for staff like teachers to create smaller class sizes; teacher interventionists, who pull students aside for focused help with specific subjects like reading or math; behavior specialists who form relationships with kids and step in during outbursts or moments of crisis facing students; after -school tutors; social workers; or extra administrators. Title I funds also are used for non staffing expenditures like credit retrieval initiatives, specific training, programs for family engagement or supplies for kids who need extra help.

Title I funding for staff in Spokane Public Schools accounts for the equivalent of 95 employees. Central Valley uses Title I funds on the equivalent of over 22 full -time interventionists, plus some to supplement homeless student transportation under the McKinney-Vento act, which ensures kids in unstable living situations can be bused to a consistent school.

Each Title I school is to work out a family engagement plan with parents, as well as a written agreement involving the school, parents and students detailing the specific activities aimed at reaching academic standards and how a parent can aid in that endeavor.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, a Spokane Republican who sits on the House Committee Education and Workforce, said it was “unlikely” the department would be shuttered entirely, since it would require congressional approval with 60 votes in the Senate, made up of 53 Republicans. That said, he would support giving states and local school districts more discretion over spending and school decisions and any measure to direct money “into the classroom.”

“We want money to follow the student as much as possible,” Baumgartner said. “When education money is being spent, we want it to directly impact students and not get sucked into layers of bureaucracy.”

He argued education spending at the federal level funnels too much money into administration rather than tangible classroom supplies.

Administering student financial aid costs the department around $473 million, just over 1% of the department’s total expenditures. Administration for programs and to run the department costs another $105 million, or a quarter of a percent of the department’s total spending.

Democratic lawmakers fear that even if the department isn’t entirely shuttered, Trump’s cuts could have serious impacts on schools.

“When I think about what is happening with the Department of Education, I look at this as a march to really compromise the public school system,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma, said. “They’re going to start talking about vouchers, and who knows if Brown v. Board of Education will be something that ends up on the docket for the Supreme Court again? But it’s just one example of the destruction.”

A collection of Democratic senators, along with independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, sent a letter to the department in early February imploring transparency. Signatories, including Washington’s Patty Murray, sought reassurance that any potential cuts wouldn’t interrupt distributions of funds or ongoing programs.

“We will not stand by and allow the impact that dismantling the Department of Education would have on the nation’s students, parents, borrowers, educators, and communities,” the senators wrote. “Congress created the Department to ensure all students in America have equal access to a high-quality education and that their civil rights are protected no matter their zip code.”

Reporter Orion Donovan Smith contributed to this report.