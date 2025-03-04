Domini Sandwiches to reopen in downtown Spokane under new owner

Tom Domini, on left, hugs the new owners of the Domini Sandwiches, Nakia Tilton, with her husband Zach. The couple plans open the new location on Monday at 107 S. Howard St. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

A longtime former employee of Domini Sandwiches is reopening the restaurant in downtown Spokane after the Domini family closed the sandwich shop in December.

Nakia Tilton along with her husband Zach and their two children hope to open Monday at 107 S. Howard St., which is less than two blocks from the original Domini Sandwiches at 703 W. Sprague Ave.

Tilton cautioned that the Monday opening is pending a walk-through with health officials to make sure the renovations meet code requirements.

“We have been working on this site since December,” Nakia Tilton said. “We’ve been getting it all ready.”

Tilton worked for former owner, Tom Domini, since 2013. She and Zach catered the last meal served at the original location on Dec. 5, a meal the family called “The Last Supper.”

Tilton, who is continuing to use the Domini Sandwiches name with the blessing of Tom Domini, said she will be assisted at the restaurant by 26-year-old daughter, Kalysta, and 22-year-old son, Braiden.

Zach Tilton will continue to work at his job at Tipke Manufacturing but will help Nakia when needed, she said.

And of course, Tom Domini, who worked about 50 years at his family’s namesake restaurant, will be there for advice.

“He’s been in and out,” Tilton said of Domini. “He’s fully retired now. For the most part, it will be me and my husband with the help of my two kids.”

The Howard Street location had been part of Wave Sushi Island Grill, which is owned by Dave Black.

Tilton said Black reached out to her to let her know that the space was available.

“We came over and looked at it. It’s a little smaller than the other space, but I think it will work well,” Tilton said.

Black, the CEO of Black Realty Management and NAI Black, said he started patronizing Domini when he was 16.

“I’ve been eating Domini sandwiches for 50 years,” Black said.

The original Domini Sandwiches was founded as the Stockholm Bar on Howard Street by Tom Domini’s father, Al, and uncle Fred in 1947. It competed with another set of Domini brothers who ran the New Deal around the corner.

A fire in 1962 at the business next door ended Domini’s tavern. It reopened in 1963 as Domini Sandwiches at 703 W. Sprague Ave. and closed in December after 61 years.

Black said his first job was working at First American Title and would take his breaks at the restaurant.

“Sometimes I would forget to order a sandwich. Al Domini would say, ‘Hey brat. You can’t just eat popcorn,’” Black said.

Like many customers who largely became family, Black learned last year that Tom Domini was retiring and Black said he implored him to continue the business.

“I said, ‘Tommy, you got a legacy and a legend. You are an icon,’” Black said. “I can find you some other space.”

Nakia Tilton overheard the conversation and started her own.

In the end, Black built a partition wall at Wave that will allow Tilton to continue the sandwich shop. It will use the common kitchen and Tilton will have the ability to use Wave’s overflow space if she has a big crowd.

“I was really excited, just because there is emotion in it for me from just a half century of eating Domini sandwiches,” he said.

Asked if he gets to eat the signature meat bombs and fresh bread for free, Black said no.

“I thought about putting it in the lease,” he said, “But I didn’t. I’ll play like everybody else.”