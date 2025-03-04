Spokane County invests nearly $1 million in regional addiction treatment services

Spokane County is putting nearly a million dollars toward a local nonprofit’s efforts to expand treatment and recovery services, as part of a partnership intended to curb local impacts of the opioid epidemic.

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award $775,000 to Spokane Treatment and Recovery Services for the expansion of its facility and services at 628 S. Cowley St. The award is part of a $1.2 million allocation to the nonprofit approved by the commissioners last summer, stemming from settlements on state lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The $775,000 from the county will be used to satisfy a matching funds requirement for funding provided to the nonprofit by the Department of Commerce.

Commission Chair Mary Kuney said in a written statement that in strategizing how to disperse the settlement funds, the county’s hoping to fill existing gaps in regional treatment and support services.

Tuesday’s grant to STARS will address immediate needs while the county is actively working toward expanding and bolstering the Spokane Regional Stabilization Center, according to a county news release. The commissioners allocated $5.2 million in settlement funds towards the center’s expansion last year.

“It’s really exciting,” Kuney said. “We know this is a necessary ingredient in the fight that we have with addiction in our community.”

Justin Johnson, Spokane County director of community services, said the collaboration between the state, county and nonprofit will help ensure the stability and viability of the services in the long term, while expanding the options currently available to those grappling with addiction.

“When local, state and community stakeholders come together, we can break down barriers to care, expand access to critically necessary behavioral treatment services, and implement real, lasting solutions to the behavioral health and opiate crisis,” Johnson said, reading from a prepared statement at the meeting.

STARS Executive Director Ryan Kent said the awards will allow the behavioral health group to quadruple the amount of clients they’re able to serve over the next 10 years.

“We have a lot of space, so we look for guidance from the county and from the community on what’s needed, and STARS intends to provide that to the best of our ability,” Kent said.

Kuney thanked Johnson’s department for their work to identify community needs and in securing the partnership. Collaboration is key to making a meaningful impact in addressing the region’s top issues, she said.

“No one entity can do it by themselves, it really does take everyone coming together,” Kuney said. “This is such a beautiful way of showing how we can all come together and make a difference, because we’re going to be making a difference in lives for the future and making our community better.”

Editor’s note: This article was updated March 5 to clarify that the award is part of the settlement funding set aside last year for expanding local service centers.