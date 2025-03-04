State girls capsules: Three Greater Spokane League teams lead 13 area teams to state venues

Play begins at the state basketball venues in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane with Round-of-12 elimination games on Wednesday and quarterfinals on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the 13 girls teams from the Spokane area to reach the state venues this season.

4A–Tacoma Dome

(9) Mead Panthers (17-7. 7-2, GSL 4A/3A third)

Coach: Quantae Anderson, 14th year. District: Second; beat Kamiakin 58-53. Regional: Beat (16) Eastmont 56-47.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (1) Davis, Thursday 9 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; second (3A). Last state title: 2013.

Key players: F Addison Wells-Morrison, jr. (16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 spg); G Ellie Thornton, so. (10 ppg, 3.5 apg); F Caroline Spink, jr. (6.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg); G Reese Frederick, jr. (7 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.4 apg).

Outlook: Played on Saturday at state last three seasons. Have won back-to-back loser-out games to reach Tacoma. Tough draw with No. 1 Davis (20-3), which lost protected game in regional round – its only loss in-state this season. Davis beat Mead 70-50 on Dec. 6.

Quote: “If our girls play as hard as they can for as long as they can and play together and for each other, and love one another, no matter the outcome of a game we will always walk off the court with our heads high.” – Anderson

3A–Tacoma Dome

(1) Central Valley Bears (24-0, 9-0. GSL 4A/3A first)

Coach: Jason Wilson, second year. District: First; beat Kennewick 58-47. Regional: Beat (8) Meadowdale 78-64.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 10:30 a.m. Last state appearance: 2020; first (4A). Recent state titles: 2016, ’18, ’20.

Key players: W Brynn McGaughy, sr., GSL MVP (17.1 ppg, 10 rpg 1.5 bpg); G Eden Sander, sr. (13.2 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.5 apg).

Outlook: McGaughy, a University of Washington commit, named to McDonald’s All-America game. The 6-foot-3 wing presents matchup problem on both ends of the floor. Sander is two-time GSL Defensive Player of the Year. Bears have to embrace being the target.

Quote: “Our team has played with tremendous dedication and resilience to reach this point. This team is going to do everything in its power to bring home a seventh girls basketball state title to CV.” – Wilson

2A–Yakima Valley SunDome

(3) Deer Park Stags (24-0, 12-0, GSL 2A first)

Coach: KC Ahrens, seventh year. District: First; beat Clarkston 59-37. Crossover: Beat Selah 76-26. Regional: Beat (3) Prosser 52-38.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 7:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; second. State titles: N/A.

Key players: Ashlan Bryant, so. (17.6 ppg); Jacey Boesel, jr. (16 ppg, 10 rpg); Brooklyn Coe (13.4 ppg).

Outlook: Small, but all five starters can handle the ball and shoot 3-pointers. Will force bigger teams to run. Beat Idaho 6A No. 4 Coeur d’Alene 75-56 in December.

Quote: “We need to continue to be create chaos on defense. If we can do that and speed up bigger teams, we have a chance to beat anyone.” – Ahrens

1A–Yakima Valley SunDome

(13) Lakeside Eagles (14-8, 5-1, first)

Coach: Lora Cummings, fourth year. District: First; beat Colville 45-34. Crossover: Beat Cascade (Leavenworth) 56-48. Regional: Beat (12) Cedar Park Christian 41-40.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (5) Annie Wright, Wednesday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; fourth.

Key players: Macy Cummings, sr. (NEA co-MVP); Bella Tobeck, so.; Brooklyn Stueckle, sr.; Jillian Owen, jr.; Blakleigh White, fr.

Outlook: White broke school record with 34 points and 10 3-pointers on Feb. 11. Cummings is with second stint as coach of Lakeside – took team to state three straight in 2004-06.

Quote: “We will put a high value on the only things we take with us from this journey – the memories, relationships and character built alongside teammates.” – Cummings

2B–Arena

(4) Reardan Screaming Eagles (22-2, 11-1, NE 2B-North first)

Coach: Bob Swannack, fourth year. District: First; beat Northwest Christian 46-38. Regional: Beat (5) Napavine 53-36.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 3:45 p.m. Last state appearance: 2013. Recent state titles: 2011, ’12, ’13.

Key players: G Tenice Waters, so. (14.2 ppg); G Chasyn Waters, fr. (11.1 ppg); G Rylynn Green, so. (9.1 ppg).

Outlook: Young – starts one senior, three sophomores and a freshman. Beat defending state champ Napavine in regional game. Swannack was Reardan boys coach from 2004-11.

Quote: “Our program is on the rise and has a very bright future. You can be assured that we will be in the fight for many years to come because we have some unfinished business to tend to.” – Swannack

(8) Northwest Christian (20-4, 10-2, NE 2B-North second)

Coach: Nikki Nelson. District: Second; lost to Reardan 46-38. Regional: Beat (1) Rainier 53-42.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2023; did not place.

Key players: P Macey Shamblin, jr.; G Kaitlyn Waters, jr; G Julianna Pope, fr.

Outlook: Upset No. 1 Rainier in regional round. Owns wins over 3A Cheney; 1A Colville and Riverside.

(10) Liberty Lancers (20-7, 7-3, NE 2B-South second)

Coach: Ramon Farias, second year. District: Third; beat Colfax 53-42. Regional: Beat (15) Okanogan 73-29.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (7) Cle Elum-Roslyn, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2023; did not place. Last state title: 2020.

Key players: F Kendall Denny, sr.; G Jordyn Jeske, jr.; PG Brenna Tiegs, so.; G Tyla Tiegs, fr.

Outlook: Have won five loser-out games to reach the Arena. Could face league opponents NWC and Reardan in quarters and semis.

Quote: “We have a tough road to win it. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes will win.” – Farias

(12) Colfax Bulldogs (14-13, 5-5, NE 2B-South fourth)

Coach: Jordan Holmes, fourth year. District: Fourth; lost to Liberty 53-42. Regional: Beat (13) Tri-Cities Prep 63-29.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (5) Napavine, Wednesday 7:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; did not place. Recent state titles: 2009, ’10, ’14, ’18, ’23.

Key players: G Brenna Gilchrist, sr.; P Ava Swan, sr., G Cianna Gibb, jr.

Outlook: Leaders are experienced with state championship in 2023, state appearance last season.

Quote: “We are truly an underdog in this year’s state tournament, so we have told our kids to play with the freedom that comes with a ‘nothing to lose’ mentality.” – Holmes

1B–Arena

(3) Garfield-Palouse Vikings (22-2, 14-0, SE 1B-Wheat first)

Coach: Garrett Parrish, 11th year. District: Second; lost to Yakama Nation Tribal 46-43. Crossover: Beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller 71-40. Regional: Beat (6) Inchelium 47-43.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; did not place. Last state title: 2008.

Key players: Elena Flansburg, jr. (14 ppg, 5 rpg); Kyra Brantner, so. (11 ppg, 5 rpg); Morgan Lentz, jr. (11 ppg, 3 apg).

Outlook: Past four games (3-1) have all been against teams that are still in the state tournament.

Quote: “This is the best state tournament with a lot of history and to be a part of it not only means a lot to our players, but it means a lot to both of our communities.” – Parrish

(5) Wellpinit (22-2, 12-0, NE1B-North first)

Coach: Tracy Lebret, third year. District: First; beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller 62-27. Crossover: Lost to Yakama Nation Tribal 51-45. Regional: Beat (4) Yakama Nation Tribal 55-49.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m. Last state appearance: 2023; did not place.

Key players: P Danea Norman, sr.; G Rayah Hill, sr.

Outlook: Only two losses came 2 1/2 months apart. Avenged crossover loss to YNT in regional round.

Quote: “If we work harder with the right attitude and pay attention to detail, we should have a shot.” – Lebret

(6) Inchelium (19-2, 10-0, NE 1B-North first)

Coach: Ted Torzewski. District: Third; beat Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50-36. Crossover: Beat Colton 73-54. Regional: Lost to (3) Garfield-Palouse 47-43.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (11) Sunnyside Christian, Wednesday 9 a.m. Last state appearance: 2023; fifth. State titles: One.

Key players: PG Marianna Agapith, fr.; G Hailey Peone, sr.; G Ronni Seymour, so.

Outlook: Only two losses this season have come in last five games.

(10) Oakesdale (19-5, 12-2, SE 1B-Wheat second)

Coach: Heidi Perry, sixth year. District: Third, beat Sunnyside Christian 36-35. Crossover: Beat Curlew 34-24. Regional: Beat (15) Taholah 61-29.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (7) Pe Ell, Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Last state appearance: 2024; fourth. State titles: 1978, 2001.

Key players: Lucy Hockett, sr. (third consecutive trip to state); Bradyn Henley, jr. (leading scorer and rebounder); Grace Perry, so. (assists leader); Megan Crider, fr.; Lyla Kjack, fr.

Outlook: Hockett, Perry, and Crider are first cousins. Lost three seniors from last year’s state squad. Small and young with three freshmen and an eighth-grader on roster.

Quote: “Our girls play with a lot of heart and determination and though we are young and undersized, we’ve got a lot of fight in us.” – Perry

(13) Wilbur-Creston-Keller (15-6, 9-4, NE 1B-North second)

Coach: Madison Abbott, first year. District: Second; lost to Wellpinit 62-27. Crossover: Lost to Garfield-Palouse 71-40. Regional: Beat (20) Summit Classical 61-15; beat (12) Crosspoint Christian 57-56.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (4) Yakama Nation Tribal, Wednesday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; did not place.

Key players: P Brystal Neilsen, so.; G Kaidyn Miaoho, sr.

Outlook: After losing three of their last five games through the district playoffs, won two straight loser-outs to reach the Arena. Lowest seed remaining in tournament.

Quote: “It took hard work and hours of practice and learning to get here and it will take that to continue winning.” – Abbott