Gonzaga sophomore forward Braden Huff named to WCC All-Academic team

Gonzaga women’s basketball players Yvonne Ejim and Claire O’Connor headlined the WCC All-Academic team. Washington State’s Eleonora Villa was also named to the first team, joined by Portland’s Maisie Burnham, a graduate of Liberty (Spangle) High.

Gonzaga’s Braden Huff on Wednesday was named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic team.

Huff was among 13 players feted, including three honorable mention selections.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore forward from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, has a 3.48 grade-point average as a Business Administration major, with a concentration in marketing.

Huff is the first Zag on the conference all-academic team since Rasir Bolton in 2022-23.

Huff is accompanied on the all-academic squad by Santa Clara’s Jake Ensminger and Johnny O’Neil; Loyola Marymount’s Rick Issanza and Alex Merkviladze; Luke Barrett of Saint Mary’s; San Francisco’s Robby Beasley; Portland’s Kelson Gebbers; San Diego’s Dominic Muncey and Oregon State’s Michael Rataj.

Gebbers, a 6-7 freshman guard, was a two-sport standout at Brewster High.

Huff averages 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.6 minutes for the Zags, whose next game is Monday in the WCC Tournament semifinals at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Huff matched his career high with 25 points against Nicholls in December.

Huff opened the season with six consecutive double-figures scoring games and has reached double digits in 19 of 31 games. He earned WCC All-Freshman team honors last season while averaging 9.3 points.