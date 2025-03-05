‘I’m trying to get better every day’: Former Gonzaga standout Gary Bell Jr. continues post playing career as associate head coach with Northern Arizona

Former Gonzaga player Gary Bell Jr., on left, sitting, is now an associate head coach with Northern Arizona. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)

Gonzaga coach Mark Few recently loaned out McCarthey Athletic Center to Northern Arizona’s basketball team during the Lumberjacks’ visit to Eastern Washington.

Few’s coaching tree spans the country and it’s not uncommon for him to offer up court time at the Kennel or adjoining Volkar Center when opposing teams with connections to Gonzaga’s longtime coach are visiting the region.

Northern Arizona had an in with first-year associate head coach Gary Bell Jr., a standout guard for the Zags from 2011-15 and former West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Bell had been looking forward to a trip back to his alma mater for a number of reasons – visiting with Few, catching up with other members of GU’s coaching staff, walking the same hallways he did as a college player – but one took precedent over the others.

“My main thing, I wanted to see that Olympic gold medal,” Bell said. “That’s what I wanted to see. He was like, ‘You’ll see that later, you’ll see that later.’ ”

Olympic coaches don’t receive medals, but Few was presented with a championship ring by USA Basketball Director Grant Hill at a pregame ceremony weeks later.

With a well-timed break in Gonzaga’s WCC schedule, Few and Bell reconnected on multiple occasions before and after NAU’s 70-61 win over EWU at Reese Court on Jan. 23.

“Honestly, (Few) seeing me on this side of it, it meant everything,” Bell said. “Him coming to the game. We went and practiced at Gonzaga yesterday and then today for shootaround. So, talked to him a little bit. … It meant everything for me him to come to see me on this side of it.”

After professional stints in Poland, France and Greece, Bell launched his post-playing career in Spokane, spending three seasons at GU as a graduate assistant and coordinator of basketball administration before accepting an assistant coaching role at NAU prior to the 2022-23 season.

Sixth-year NAU coach Shane Burcar elevated Bell to the associate head coaching role last offseason, giving the 32-year-old a major promotion that’s also come with a new list of responsibilities.

The biggest change with a new job title?

“I would say just time, to be honest,” Bell said. “As a GA you spend a lot of time, but on this side of it now you’re recruiting and you’re doing all these things. The hours seem endless, so I love it, getting better at it every single day because he’s allowing me to and he’s leaning on me for different things.

“So, I’m just trying to get better, just like basketball I’m trying to get better every day.”

Another challenge Bell cited is “finding my voice.”

A two-time all-conference selection with extensive playing experience at the highest level, Bell has plenty of knowledge to pass along, but the third-year coach is still navigating how to best share those lessons with his players.

“I know it, now it’s like giving the experience I have to the players that are playing for me now,” Bell said. “And just getting out of my comfort zone, that’s been the biggest thing for me.”

Burcar hasn’t had any issue entrusting Bell with a variety of responsibilities, allowing him lead the team in certain situations or leaning on him for in-game help.

“I feel like he’s trusted me in this coaching field,” Bell said. “… He’s allowing me to get better every single day. He challenges me, I wouldn’t say puts me on the spot but wants to hear my opinion for different things. So, somebody that’s allowing me to grow on this coaching staff.”

Bell and the seventh-seeded Lumberjacks open the Big Sky Tournament against eighth-seeded EWU on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The former GU player and four or five college teammates still keep in touch daily using a group text message chat. Bell met another ex-Zags guard, Richie Frahm, now a volunteer assistant for Dan Monson at EWU, during NAU’s trip to Cheney.

“The Zag family, it’s there. Like seeing Richie Frahm, for me I’ve never met him before, but I hear all these stories,” Bell said. “I’m like, ‘That’s a legend.’ He’s like, ‘No, you’re the legend.’ So seeing him, the Zag family, we all stick together.”

Bell hasn’t had time to watch any of GU’s games in their entirety this season, but he keeps up with scores and statistics. His visit to the Inland Northwest in late January came right after the Zags gave up 200 points while losing consecutive games to Oregon State and Santa Clara.

“Honestly, this is where coach Few thrives because I know those guys are probably like – I wouldn’t say getting full of themselves, but now he can really get on them and show them, no we’ve got to get better,” Bell said. “I know he’s doing that right now in practice. When you’re in those wars, you know. I know exactly what coach Few’s doing. I feel bad for the next team they play.”