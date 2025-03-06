Ferris High’s parents-fueled Ham on Regal back for 62nd year

Several of the ensemble groups from the Ferris parent-produced Ham on Regal perform a musical number for seniors Feb. 27 at Touchmark on South Hill. The performance is part of the Ham on Regal tradition to bring some of the show to those in the community who may not be able to attend the full performance. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By From staff reports

When: Sunday through March 15. 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 14, 1 and 7 p.m. March 15.

Just as school reunions are a tradition, so too is Ham on Regal, a musical that’s written, directed, choreographed and performed by more than 250 Ferris High School parents and staff members.

Now in its 62nd year, this year’s show theme is “Ham High – The Reunion: Guess Who’s Back” and finds performers exploring reunion traditions, from awkward planning committees and school rivalries to talent shows and nostalgic throwbacks.

Past themes have included “W.H.A.M. on Regal,” “PhantHam of the Oscars,” “Ham Times at Ferris High” and “The Wizard of Hogz.”

In Ham on Regal’s history, the event has raised more than $3 million for academic materials, equipment and extracurricular activities for the school.

If you’re a parent of a Ferris High School student who missed out on helping with this year’s production, either on stage or behind the scenes, have no fear: Ham on Regal is practically a yearround event, with work starting next month on the 2026 production.