Pokey LaFarge brings Americana in the modern era to the District Bar

From staff reports

Pokey LaFarge will be bringing his unique sound and style to Spokane.

From living as a busking hitchhiker to recording with vintage technology, LaFarge and his sound are true looks into Americana in the modern era.

Since his independent debut in 2006, LaFarge has explored the sounds of Americana, blues, folk, ragtime, Western swing and more.

Some of his most popular tracks include “So Long Chicago,” and “Something in the Water.”

LaFarge will be playing the District Bar at 8 p.m. Monday and will be joined by folk band Cicada Rhythm. Tickets for $32.50 can be purchased through The Knitting Factory website and TicketWeb.