Breakup of SpaceX’s Starship rocket disrupts Florida airports

Air traffic was disrupted across Florida when a SpaceX Starship, a prototype of the spacecraft that Elon Musk says will one day take people to Mars, disintegrated during its latest test flight.

For the second consecutive time, the upper stage of the most powerful rocket ever built malfunctioned. It started spinning out of control after several engines went out and then lost contact with mission control.

Photographs and videos posted on Musk’s social media site X by users saying they were along the Florida coast showed signs of the spacecraft breaking up in the sky.

On Thursday evening, departures out of two major airports in Florida – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport – were delayed by as much as 45 minutes because of “space launch debris,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Departures out of Philadelphia International Airport were delayed by 30 minutes because of space launch debris as well, the FAA reported.

SpaceX described what happened in a statement.

“During Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost,” the company said in a post on X. “Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.”

The rocket lifted off on its eighth test flight a little after 6:30 p.m. Eastern time from the SpaceX launch site known as Starbase, at the southern tip of Texas near the city of Brownsville.

The launch had been scheduled for Monday evening, but the countdown halted with about 30 seconds to go when some sensor readings were not quite right. Several minutes later, the launch attempt was called off.

After several days of repairs, the company said Starship was ready to try again with what was to be largely a do-over of the seventh flight, which launched in January.

The Starship rocket system is the largest ever built. At 403 feet tall, it is nearly 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty atop its pedestal.

It has the most engines ever in a rocket booster: The Super Heavy booster is powered by 33 of SpaceX’s Raptor engines. As those engines lift Starship off the launchpad, they generate 16 million pounds of thrust at full throttle.

The upper part, also called Starship or Ship for short, looks like a shiny rocket from science fiction movies of the 1950s, is made of stainless steel with large fins. This is the upper stage that will head toward orbit, and ultimately could carry people to the moon or even Mars.

In six tests before the seventh flight, SpaceX demonstrated that the rocket’s basic design works and the Starship can return to Earth almost intact. Over the coming year, SpaceX is looking to improve “more or less” to “reliably” and prove out other capabilities. The company is likely to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for up to 25 flights this year.

During the rocket’s seventh test flight, the first part of the launch proceeded smoothly, with all 33 engines of the booster lifting the rocket toward space. The booster also separated properly, and the six engines of the second-stage spacecraft ignited, pushing it upward. But something went wrong, and air traffic over the Caribbean had to be diverted and delayed around falling debris, some of which landed on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

About 2 minutes into the upper stage’s flight, a flash occurred near the back of the spacecraft near one of the engines, SpaceX said. The company calls this area the “attic.”

Sensors recorded a rise in pressure indicating a leak, SpaceX said.

Two minutes later, there was another flash followed by fires in the attic, which caused all but one of the engines to shut down. Telemetry from the spacecraft ended 8 minutes 20 seconds after liftoff.

SpaceX said that the probable cause was stronger than expected rhythmic oscillations. The vibrations caused leaks of propellant that could not be fully vented from the attic, leading to the fires.

SpaceX said that, according to its analysis, the self-destruct system blew up the rocket a few minutes later.

To address the problems before the eighth flight, the company said that feed lines carrying propellant to the engines were changed to reduce the oscillations. SpaceX also altered the propellant temperatures and thrust levels of the engines to avoid a repeat of the leaks.

For the rocket on this flight, SpaceX also added more vents to the attic section, and a system to purge the area of propellants in order to reduce the chance of fires.

The FAA oversaw SpaceX’s investigation of what went wrong during the seventh test flight, and it issued a launch license Friday for the eighth flight.

On Thursday, Starship’s mammoth booster, or the bottom of the rocket, again successfully returned to the launchpad, just as it had during the previous test flight. It was the third successful catch of the booster by large mechanical arms on the launch tower that are nicknamed “chopsticks.”

This time, in the last half minute before the upper-stage engines were to shut off, several of them malfunctioned. Video from the rocket showed a tumbling view of Earth and space until it cut off.

A little while later, commentators on SpaceX’s livestream said telemetry from Starship had been lost.

SpaceX has recently had glitches with some of the Falcon 9 rockets it launches from Florida and California every few days.

During a launch in February, a Falcon 9 upper stage failed to execute the usual engine burn to ensure that the rocket’s remains would splash down in the ocean. Instead, it remained in orbit. Air resistance caused it to fall gradually, and the stage re-entered the atmosphere 18 days later over Europe. No one was hurt or injured, but pieces of the rocket appear to have landed in Poland.

SpaceX encountered another problem Sunday night when a Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean but then fell over.

The company reported that “an off-nominal fire in the aft end of the rocket damaged one of the booster’s landing legs which resulted in it tipping over.”

NASA is planning to use a version of Starship to take astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon during its Artemis III mission, currently scheduled for 2027.

But that mission could be delayed, or even canceled, if the Trump administration revamps the moon program or shifts its attention to Mars.

SpaceX will need to demonstrate high reliability of Starship before a flight with people on board takes place.

