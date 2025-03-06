Spokane Public Library’s Lilac City Book Festival aims to aid writers, editors, illustrators and self-publishers alike

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

It’s easy to assume that writing for children is less toiling than writing a novel for the big-brained adults of the world, but having an audience of young learners doesn’t make the task of storytelling any more painless than usual.

As Eric Carle, the renowned illustrator and author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” said in a NewsHour interview, “Let’s put it this way: If you are a novelist, I think you start out with a 20-word idea, and you work at it, and you wind up with a 200,000-word novel. We, picture-book people, or at least I, start out with 200,000 words and I reduce it to 20.”

If you’re a writer, particularly one who writes with children in mind, Spokane Public Library’s Shadle Park branch has a Saturday afternoon just for you. From noon to 5 p.m., the library will be busy with back-to-back workshops and discussions on editing, writing, world-building, illustrating, publishing and more. The event will allow for 10-minute breaks between each hour block, so attendees can come and go for specific presentations as they please. The 4-5 p.m. hour offers a meet-and-greet time for audiences to chat with the event speakers and hosts.

Headed by author and Spokane Public Library writing education specialist Sharma Shields, this event is organized in collaboration with Perry District’s Wishing Tree Books and the Inland Northwest chapter of Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrator’s.

To kick off organizing efforts, Shields put out an open call to the community for presenters and immediately saw interest from local writers and illustrators.

“We have, like, major, national, award-winning children’s book authors right here in town,” Shields said. “I wanted to just create community again and networking for children’s book writers here. And I’ve worked with a lot of different writers in the community who are writing picture books and or writing fantasy for children, and this will be an opportunity for them to learn from some of the best in the business here.”

Shields also made a point to include independently published authors.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for people who want to know about, you know, ‘How accessible is it if publish on my own?’ and ‘What should I be thinking about in regards to that?’ ” Shields said.

The event kicks off with “Strategies for Editing a Novel,” led by Kris Dinnison, author of “You and Me and Him.” Although the presentation will focus on tackling novel-length projects more generally, Dinnison comes in with experience on storytelling for all ages, having been a teacher, librarian and writer. At a Spokane TedX event in 2015, Dinnison shared specifically on the way themes of transformation often found in young adult literature can appeal and relate to readers throughout their lives.

To follow is a discussion on writing and illustration processes with H.F. Brownfield and Kayla Coombs, two authors and artists known for their collaboration on the Quinnelope graphic novel series, featuring a pink, chicklet-toothed, bright-eyed and adventurous main character.

Beginning at 1 p.m. is a panel session between Donell Barlow, Stephaine Courtney, April Rivers Eberhardt and Jaime Stacy on how to write and independently publish a picture book.

Barlow has written and illustrated two children’s books, “Creature Teacher Yoga,” which shares Salish language translations alongside animal wisdom and yoga poses, and “Bigfoot and Lightning Bug,” which celebrates lessons of taking care of animals and the environment, inspired by stories from the author’s grandmother and her Yurok and Ottawa heritage.

Courtney is a community activist and author of the independently published children’s picture book, “Our Community: Spokane Black Leaders,” which features a collection of inspirational portraits and affirmations.

Eberhart is the author of “Curiosity,” a book that encourages young learners to ask questions and generate wonder. She also wrote “Tender Head,” a book on the childhood experience of African-American hair styling routines, the discomfort that comes with getting your hair untangled by mom, grandma or aunty, and the big love and skill that comes with it too.

Stacy is the author and illustrator of two children’s books, “Books that Sing!: Wake-Up Melody,” and “Books that Sing!: Bedtime Melody,” both aimed at helping infants and toddlers prepare for daily activities through song.

Following that panel are two presentations, starting with a discussion on worldbuilding from ALA award-winning young adult novelist Stephanie Oakes. That is followed with a presentation on how to write in a way that creates a great read-aloud experience led by Erin Pringle. Pringle is a Spokane Montessori North educator and author of several works, including “Unexpected Weather Events,” a story collection that delves into the speculative and other-worldly side of weird weather.

In the 2 o’clock block, writers and illustrators Jessica Linn Evans, Annette Bay Pimentel, Eija Sumner and Diane Worthey start with a panel discussion about the art of creating picture books.

Evans is an artist, storyteller and SCBWI member who blends watercolor, graphite and ink to create enchanting illustrations to pair with her stories of friendship and adventure, such as “Penguin Sets Sail.”

Pimentel writes children’s books that aim to teach kids about important ideas and figures, sharing lessons from instrument origins, to the science of pigments and dyes, to the influence of Pura Belpré, an Afro-Puerto Rican librarian, educator, storyteller and puppeteer who was an early advocate for telling stories in both English and Spanish.

Sumner, an Idaho-based author and regional adviser for the Inland NW SCBWI and Idaho chapter lead of Authors Against Book Bans, has written two children’s books, “Crocodile Hungry” and “The Good Little Mermaid’s Guide to Bedtime,” in which she infuses a healthy dose of cheeky, endearing humor.

Worthy uses her writing to teach young learners about classical music, featuring overlooked musical figures and providing interactive lessons on musical excerpts.

Kelly Milner Halls will follow with a presentation on writing nonfiction for children. Halls most recently published “A Dinosaur for Washington” which tells the story of the discovery of the only dinosaur fossil ever found in Washington state.

At 3 p.m., muralist, painter and illustrator Jiemei Lin will talk all things picture book illustration. She will discuss her body of work, including a book she wrote and illustrated, “Good Night, Zodiac Animals,” which introduces children to the lunar year and its twelve zodiac animals. Her illustrations utilize two-dimensional design paired with textured patterns and rich colors to build playful and captivating worlds.

To end the day’s agenda, Lora Senf presents on how to write spooky books for children. Senf is the author of the Blight Harbor Series, which is a middle grade horror series and Bram Stoker award-winner, filled with ghosts, creatures, mysteries, witches and one audacious 11-year-old.

The event ends with a community hour for attendees to chat with the authors and each other. Families are welcome to attend for book perusing, and will even have the opportunity to have their books signed by the authors and illustrators. The networking hour will also celebrate Senf’s birthday with spooky-themed desserts.

For those who are interested in the events, Shields encourages community members to come on down. They will try to fit in as many people as possible who want to learn about the opportunities within children’s writing and illustrating, and to get inspired by the richness and importance of children’s stories.

As Shields puts it, “I think in a lot of ways, children’s literature is kind of the cornerstone of literature, because it’s how a lot of us come to love books in the first place.”