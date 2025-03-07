Cheney partnering with Comcast for internet

Comcast and the city of Cheney announced this week that they have reached an agreement to expand the availability of high-speed internet to about 2,800 homes and businesses.

“The City of Cheney looks forward to partnering with Comcast to provide another option for high-speed, reliable, secure internet services for our residents and businesses. We appreciate Comcast’s desire to invest in our wonderful community,” Cheney city administrator Mark Schuller said in a news release.

Comcast is seeking permits to begin construction of the fiber-optic network.

“Having fast and reliable internet is super important these days, which is why Comcast is working hard to connect more families and businesses in Spokane County,” Rodrigo Lopez, senior vice president of Comcast Pacific Northwest Region, said in the release.

“We’re expanding our fiber networks in Chattaroy, Medical Lake, Four Lakes, and now Cheney because these areas are growing. By building the best internet infrastructure now, we’re making sure these communities will thrive in the future.”

Comcast has also installed more than 10 of what it calls “Lift Zones” in Spokane County. Life zones provide free internet connectivity and access to hundreds of hours of educational and digital skills content, according to he release.

For more information, visit Washington.Comcast.com/Network-Expansion.