Heart back and better than ever in rescheduled Spokane Arena concert, postponed after Ann Wilson’s cancer scare

From staff reports

They may have had to postpone their concert back in December, but the show will go on as Heart looks to heat up the Spokane Arena on Tuesday.

Forming in Seattle in 1973, Heart quickly became one of the most powerful bands of the 70s with their 1975 debut “Dreamboat Annie.” The band, led by sister vocalists Ann and Nancy Wilson, has since seen the success of many multiplatinum records and singles.

Heart is known for classic tracks like “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” “Alone,” and many more.

In 2013, the original members of the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2023, the Wilson sisters received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In July, the band’s lead singer, Ann, announced she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth and was recovering. Her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing “in order to fully recover,” the statement says.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” Wilson said in the statement before postponed their December concert in Spokane.

In September, Ann announced she was finished with chemo and “officially ready” for the band’s rescheduled 2025 tour dates.

Heart will be joined by Squeeze, an English rock band known for U.K. and American hits like “Tempted,” “Black Coffee in Bed,” “Cool for Cats” and more.

Heart will perform 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Spokane Arena.Tickets, starting at $73, are available through TicketMaster.