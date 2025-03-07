Seahawks trade Geno Smith to Raiders for third-round pick

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the biggest move yet in what had already been a transformative week for the franchise, the Seahawks are trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick, a source confirmed to the Seattle Times. The NFL Network reported it is pick No. 92 of the third round.

The deal is expected to be finalized Monday, the day the NFL’s free-agent negotiating period begins.

The trade is reported to have come after a breakdown in contract talks between the sides.

Smith is entering the final year of a three-year contract that was due to pay him $31 million this season when including three bonus escalators he hit a year ago.

That deal included a $44.5 million cap hit for the 2025 season that it was known the team hoped to decrease drastically. ESPN reported that the Raiders have agreed to take on all of Smith’s $31 million for 2025.

That deal included a $16 million roster bonus due on March 17 which many viewed as something of a deadline for when a deal would get done.

The trade will reunite Smith in Las Vegas with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who took over with the Raiders in January.

The news comes after an eventful week with the Seahawks on Wednesday releasing veteran receiver Tyler Lockett and learning that DK Metcalf had requested a trade.

Both general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald appeared to restate their faith in Smith as the team’s quarterback in interviews at the NFL scouting combine last week in Indianapolis.

“I mean, I’d love to announce it right now, that we’re rolling and Geno’s extended, and we can stop getting the question,” Macdonald said last week when asked if he had a deadline for when he wanted resolution to Smith’s situation. “But you’ve got to respect the process, too. And our guys are awesome. The way John handles his relationships with the agents … man, it’s a lot of stuff going on.”

Macdonald had given an especially strong endorsement of Smith in an interview with Fox 13 that aired on Super Bowl Sunday, saying: “Geno’s our quarterback. I don’t understand the conversation. It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him.”

Schneider said last week that he planned to have talks with Smith’s agents at the combine in Indianapolis. He characterized those as a beginning of formal negotiations.

“We expect him to be our guy but we want to do what’s right, too,” Schneider said at the combine.

Smith, who turns 35 in October, became Seattle’s starter in 2022 following the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. He ranks fifth in franchise history in attempts (1,749), completions (1,198), passing yards (12,961), and passing touchdowns (76) and set single-season career-highs and franchise records for attempts (578, fourth NFL), completions (407, tied for second NFL), yards (4,320, fourth NFL) and completion percentage (70.42, fifth NFL) in 2024 while becoming the 20th quarterback in NFL history with a 70% completion percentage in a season.

But he also threw 15 interceptions, several at critical times as the Seahawks finished 10-7 and a game shy of making the playoffs when then resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and an overhaul of the offensive coaching staff.

Both Macdonald and Schneider took pains to not place all of the blame for the interceptions on Smith.

What appeared to be more of an issue in the trade occurring is a question of Smith’s value as he turns 35 in October.

Smith acknowledged on several occasions last season he had approached the team about an extension during the offseason before the 2024 season.

He also had said he felt he deserved to be paid like one of the top QBs in the NFL, likely hoping to hit at least the $40 million a year range or so.

The Seahawks appear to have balked at that.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is set to become a free agent after the Vikings declined to use the franchise tag to keep him.

Darnold, who turns 28 in June, made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 when he took over as Minnesota’s starting QB in the wake of the trade of Kirk Cousins and a knee injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy, throwing for 35 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions and 4,319 yards.

But McCarthy, the 10th overall pick of the 2024 draft, is expected healthy from his meniscus injury and the Vikings want to turn their QB position over to him for the long-term.

Darnold played on a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2024 worth $10 million. Pro Football Focus estimates he could command a three-year deal worth just over $123 million with $70 million guaranteed.

But the Seahawks are reportedly willing to do what it takes to get Darnold.

And there is a connection there as Darnold spent the 2023 season with the Seahawks when new Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak served as the offensive passing game specialist.

Seattle also has Sam Howell on its roster after acquiring him in a trade from Washington a year ago. Howell started all 17 games for Washington in 2023 but played in only two games as a backup last year, completing five of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception, all in a decisive loss to the Packers when Smith was sidelined with a knee injury.

Smith was one of just 24 quarterbacks to start a game for the Seahawks in the franchise’s 49-year history. But in another stunning move for the team, Seattle will have a new starter in 2025.