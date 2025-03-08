This day in history: Anonymous Spokane residents questioned benefits of Expo ‘74; Curious cop caught thieves

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Not everyone was convinced that Expo ’74 had been a resounding success.

A group of anonymous Spokane citizens, represented by attorney Carl Maxey, submitted a list of 21 questions to Expo officials.

Some of these questions were provocative, including one that asked Expo to explain “how much was spent on travel and entertainment,” and to list each individual or corporation that was included in the expense accounts.

The group asked whether Expo had paid the Washington Water Power Co. to “keep water going over falls,” and, if so, how much.

The group also demanded to know how much general manager Petr Spurney was paid, and the size of his expense account. The group further asked for the salaries of “all individuals that received salaries from Expo.”

The final question asked how Expo proposed to pay for its “deficit of $700,000.”

Expo officials declined to answer these questions, because the group’s members were unnamed.

From 1925: Two men “wagged their tongues” and bragged about how easy it had been for them to make their illegal entry into the United States from Canada.

They did not realize that a Spokane police officer overheard their conversation. The officer became suspicious and followed the pair. He arrested them when they boarded a train.

Subsequent investigation revealed that they were in possession of a horsehair robe and a blanket, which had been stolen from a car parked outside the Auditorium Theater.

They were sentenced to 20 days in jail.