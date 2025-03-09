The Dirt: Warton Building to become apartments

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

The Wharton Building may soon be turned into a downtown apartment building offering 17 units, according to a permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

The application was submitted by developers at RenCorp Realty, a property management and investments firm based in Spokane, to obtain a permit that would change the classification of the property to allow residential dwellings.

The three-story building at 411 W. 1st Ave., was purchased by the firm’s owner, Chris Batten, in 2022 for $880,000, according to Spokane County property records. Previously, the property was home to the Thai On 1st restaurant.

Since acquiring the parcel, RenCorp developers revamped the front façade of the building from its previously pink and salmon color to feature a more updated look featuring white and black colors.

They also renovated the street-level floor to welcome two commercial tenants, Gangnam Style, a Korean restaurant yet to open and Jupiter’s Eye, a coffee and book shop that opened in January.

The project to convert the upper two floors into apartments is estimated to cost nearly $1.5 million, according to permit application documents.

Tim Short, manager of construction for RenCorp, submitted the change-of-use permit application. He could not be reached last week.

RenCorp officials hired Olson Projects, a Seattle-based architectural and construction firm, to design and build the project, according to application documents.

Perry District multifamily

Just a few blocks north of South Hill’s Perry District, developers are planning a four-story apartment building that will include 43 residences, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 1207 E. Newark Ave., the site is located on the curve just east of the intersection of Newark and South Ivory Street.

In between the Grain Shed bakery and the Liberty Park Greenhouse and Garden Center, the $5.5 million project is planned to span three properties owned by NARP LLC, according to Spokane County property records.

NARP is owned by Andrew and Kara Helmstadter along with Ross and Corine Clevenger, according to filings with the Washington Office of the Secretary of State.

The group originally pitched two townhomes for the site in 2021, according to previous Spokesman-Review reports.

But in December of last year, they purchased two adjacent properties, including one at the northwest corner of Newark Avenue and South Denver Street, for $220,000, according to Spokane County property records.

With an expanded focus, plans show the project will encompass the entirety of all three properties.

The building will have a footprint of about 6,500 square feet. The first floor will offer seven units and the upper floors will each provide 12 units. The apartments will be one- and two-bedroom residences, plans show.

Some 20 parking spots are planned for the northwestern portion of the site.

All structures currently on the properties will be demolished, plans show.

The project was designed by Spokane-based Trek Architecture.

Yoke’s renovation

A $1 million renovation project is planned for the Yoke’s Fresh Market located in the Indian Trail neighborhood, according to an application submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 3321 W. Indian Trail Road, the location is a few blocks north of West Francis Avenue and just south of Pint House Burgers & Brews.

According to a permit application submitted by Tony Hall, facilities manager for the Spokane-based grocer, the project will replace much of its utility systems.

The roughly 45,000 square-foot-store will receive new lighting systems and electrical systems.

The permit application for the project shows GLR Engineers designed the project.

Yoke’s is listed as the contractor for the project.

Efforts to reach Hall last week were not successful.