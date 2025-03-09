This day in history: Future of Five Mile Prairie debated; Irving Berlin sued Spokane’s Canton Cafe

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A battle was raging over the future of Five Mile Prairie, and the question was: “Houses or crops?”

That was the question posed by a Spokesman-Review headline in its Sunday magazine cover story.

“Five Mile Prarie does have good soil,” said the story. “… It is this factor of agricultural soil which makes Five Mile Prairie not just a local land use problem, but a prime example of agricultural vs. urban land use battles being waged throughout the United States.”

Current land-use rules “open the door for the end of agriculture and the beginning of large-scale urban development.” Most Five Mile Prairie landowners favored that approach.

But a minority opinion came from the director of the Spokane Regional Planning Conference. He said the U.S. needed to increase agricultural production and preserve agricultural area wherever possible – including on Five Mile Prairie.

From 1925: George Chong, proprietor of Spokane’s Canton Cafe and Noodle Parlors was sued in federal court – by songwriter Irving Berlin, of all people.

Why?

Because the dance orchestra at the restaurant played “All Alone,” a Berlin song, without paying royalties. Berlin demanded $25 in damages and $250 in attorney’s fees.

Chong was baffled by the lawsuit.

“American jazz music sounds all the same to me,” he said. “I employ Gertlar’s orchestra and their selections are of their own choice. I don’t known anything about this ‘All Alone’ number.”