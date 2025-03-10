My Library, My Story offers Spokane library-goers the chance to spread their love of books

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

For the love of books (and all the other wonderful things you can find at the library), Spokane Public Library invites you to get online and share your story of how local libraries have impacted your life.

Launched last Wednesday, the My Library, My Story campaign is a kind of like a virtual community celebration. Simply tag @spokanepubliclibrary on the social media platform of your choice. The type of post, be it text, photo, or video, is up to you.

And if you don’t have any social media accounts, you can still participate by visiting spokanelibrary.org/mylibrarymystory and leaving a comment at the bottom of the page.

“The impetus behind this campaign was really leaning into the idea that libraries are hubs of connection, and that books bring people together,” said Alina Murcar, Spokane Public Library marketing and communications manager.

One thing the library hopes to highlight is not only the experiences patrons have exploring new books, but also how they use the wealth of other resources found at local library branches.

“Whether that’s someone who is able to access our wi-fi and is able to complete school because they can’t afford wi-fi themselves, but they come to the library, and they are able to study and work on their degree at the library. Or maybe someone comes to the library for an event, and they see themselves better represented by the person who is doing the presentation, and they say, ‘Wow if this person can do it, I can too.’ ”

After living through a global pandemic, it’s safe to say many people have gained a new appreciation for public places to gather. In sociology, this idea is referred to as a “third place,” in reference to a place that is outside of a person’s other two usual environments, the home and the workplace.

A third place can be a variety of settings – a church, a bar, a gym, a cafe and of course, a library. One of the primary pieces of literature on this topic is “The Great Good Place” written in 1989 by Ray Oldenburg, in which he argues that third places are important for helping people find a sense of place in their community.

His co-author, Karen Christensen, later expanded this idea in the 2025 rerelease of the book to make a case for third places as an essential tool in answering current issues of loneliness and political polarization.

Before launching this campaign, the library had done some outreach to see what the library meant to community members in the area.

“Just seeing the outpour of love for the library was so heartwarming and fulfilling. … Some people had that they had a really tough upbringing, and that the library was this safe haven for them to be seen, and heard, and understood, and just exist without any expectations,” Murcar said.

My Library, My Story continues through the end of March.