Senate Republicans unveil budget proposal they say is a ‘third way’

OLYMPIA – Republicans in the Washington Senate unveiled a budget plan Tuesday they say will address the state’s budget deficit without increasing taxes.

With Democrats in control in both legislative chambers and the governor’s mansion, though, the proposal is likely to face obstacles in the weeks ahead.

Tuesday’s announcement comes ahead of a revenue forecast next week that will give lawmakers a clearer picture of the state’s financial outlook, a move that Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, operating budget leader for Senate Republicans, acknowledged is a “risk.”

The caucus became the first to release a formal budget proposal, though Senate Republicans said Democratic and Republican leadership in both legislative chambers, as well as the governor’s office, had been briefed.

“We’re providing this about two weeks prior to any other budget that you’re going to see, because we want to have this out in the public space for scrutiny,” Gildon said.

Gildon said Tuesday the proposal proves that there is a “third way” that is not purely reliant on cuts or tax increases.

“There is a reasonable middle ground,” Gildon said.

The proposal projects 5% growth over the next two years, and calls for $75.6 billion in total spending. According to Senate Republicans, the plan calls for increased funding for K-12 education, which Gildon said is among their top priorities.

Gildon said the proposal would also not cut eligibility or hours of care for seniors, people with developmental disabilities or those receiving behavioral health treatment.

The proposal calls on the state to forgo previously negotiated collective bargaining agreements, which amount to roughly $4 billion in increased wages, and instead offers state workers a $5,000 bonus, which would be paid over two years.

“It’s very progressive; it means a lot to the people at the lower end of the economic scale,” Gildon said of the bonus.

The proposal also calls on the state to save $1.7 billion by not implementing previously approved programs that have yet to take effect.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said the budget “keeps faith with the people of the state of Washington.”

“It lives within our means, but also delivers the services that our folks need around the state,” Braun said.

Gildon said that a proposal by former Gov. Jay Inslee to balance the budget through a series of spending cuts was “more akin to propaganda” than a serious proposal.

According to House Democrats, the plan without new taxes calls for slashing a wide array of state programs, including a $3.5 billion cut to health care, a $1.3 billion cut to human services and early learning, $1.1 billion to higher education and a $365 million cut to behavioral health, among others.

“If I was to advise the governor to write a budget that would scare people to death, and make them beg for additional taxes, that’s probably the budget that I would have written,” Gildon said.

Following the announcement Tuesday, Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement that she was appreciative of “the work my Republican colleagues have put into crafting their proposal and their willingness to engage in this important discussion.”

“But while they’re calling this a ‘no-cuts’ budget, the reality is it includes $6 billion in reductions – many of which were identified through bipartisan conversations where Republicans were at the table and will also be reflected in my proposal,” Robinson said in the statement.

Robinson said the proposal unveiled by Republicans would also treat the Climate Commitment Act like “a piggy bank for unrelated programs” and that the proposal fails to fund previously agreed upon collective bargaining agreements for state employees. Robinson added that the budget shifts costs and relies on short-term fixes.

“That’s why I am committed to a balanced approach – one that includes responsible reductions but also the progressive revenue options needed to sustain core services,” Robinson said. “Deep cuts alone won’t meet the needs of a growing state. We’ve seen the harm that underfunding essential services can cause, and we cannot repeat those mistakes. It’s time to build a budget that works for the future of Washington.”

The proposal comes as lawmakers look to close a budget deficit Republican Senators pegged at $6.6 billion, which they attribute to nonpartisan staff, though the figure has fluctuated.

In December, the Office of Financial Management projected the figure at $12.6 billion over the next four years, while Gov. Bob Ferguson estimated the shortfall at $15 billion last month as he unveiled a plan to save approximately $4 billion.

During the Feb. 27 news conference, Ferguson said the state faces a “budget crisis” and called on the state government to “do a better job of budgeting within our means.”

Ferguson’s plan includes furloughing most state employees once a month for the next two years, which the governor said would save more than $300 million, though he said he supports previously negotiated collective bargaining agreements.

“We will remain committed throughout this process to our values as a state. Our proposals reinforce those values and help put us on a path to a sustainable and balanced budget,” Ferguson said. “Together, I believe we can build a more sustainable future for Washingtonians, one that is both fiscally responsible and remains true to our values.”

The Office of Financial Management will provide an updated revenue forecast on Tuesday.