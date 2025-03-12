Lunar eclipse could be visible Thursday night through the clouds in Spokane

From staff reports

From staff reports

If clouds cooperate, a lunar eclipse will be visible in Spokane Thursday night.

The eclipse of the moon, which will nearly be full, will start around 9 p.m. The moon will be fully obscured around midnight in the southeast sky, said Daniel Butler, National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane. The eclipse will end around 3 a.m.

The weather service forecast shows that there will be 20% to 40% cloud cover during the eclipse.

“There would be some holes in the clouds where you would most likely see it,” Butler said.

The next lunar eclipse that will be visible in Spokane, pending weather, will be on Aug. 27, 2026, according to the National Weather Service. But that won’t be a total eclipse.