Cooper Kupp era ends: Rams release veteran wide receiver

By Gary Klein Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams parted ways with Cooper Kupp, releasing the veteran wide receiver Wednesday.

The release ends an eight-season run for Kupp, a 2017 third-round draft pick who became a pillar of coach Sean McVay’s offense and earned honors such as 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player.

The move closes a chapter that began Feb. 3 when Kupp posted on social media that the Rams informed him they would seek a trade, a move he openly questioned.

“I don’t agree with the decision,” he wrote, “and always believed it was going to begin and end in L.A.”

Kupp’s tenure ended after three injury-plagued seasons during which Puka Nacua supplanted him as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s No. 1 option, and Kupp’s big contract became an albatross for the Rams.

Kupp, the former Eastern Washington star, was due to earn about $20 million in salary and bonuses, according to Overthecap.com.

“There hasn’t been a more challenging decision since I’ve been here,” McVay said March 3, adding, “It’s about the big picture.

“We just felt like that was the best direction for our football team. It doesn’t take away the love and respect and gratitude that you have for what he’s done. But it just came down to what we think is best in terms of putting together the whole puzzle.”

As of March 3, the Rams and Kupp’s agents had not discussed a contract restructure, according to McVay. Was there a scenario in which Kupp could be with the Rams next season?

Asked if the door was completely closed on Kupp returning if no trade partner was found, McVay said, “I would never speak in absolutes.”

“When you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely,” general manager Les Snead said.

This week, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and receiver Tutu Atwell were asked about Kupp’s pending departure.

“Knowing Coop, I mean he’s a dawg, man,” Garoppolo said. “I know it’s going to work out for him, wherever he goes, and we’re going to miss him here like hell.”

“It’s going to be tough for that leader just to walk out of the room,” Atwell said. “We’re all grown so we have to man up. I appreciate him and what he did for all of us.”

Kupp’s contributions to the Rams’ success under McVay cannot be overstated.

As a rookie, he teamed with veteran receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods to give quarterback Jared Goff a trio of dynamic targets in an offense that featured running back Todd Gurley.

In McVay’s first season, the Rams advanced to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

In 2018, Kupp suffered a midseason knee injury that prevented him from taking part in the Rams’ run to Super Bowl 53. But he came back strongly in 2019, catching 94 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns for a team that missed the playoffs.

In 2020, Kupp had 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns. Because of a knee injury, he sat out an NFC divisional-round defeat by the Green Bay Packers.

A few weeks later, the Rams traded Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Stafford.

Stafford and Kupp immediately bonded and spent long hours together reviewing tape. In their first season together, Kupp achieved the so-called triple crown by leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdown catches. He was named offensive player of the year and caught two touchdown passes in a Super Bowl 56 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Kupp was voted the game’s MVP.

During the offseason, Kupp signed an extension that included $75 million in guarantees. But several injuries caused his production to slip. In 2022, he played only nine games and caught 75 passes. In 2023 he caught 59 passes in 12 games.

Last season the Rams explored trading Kupp after they started the season 1-4. But they did not make a deal and he finished with 67 receptions for a career-low 710 yards and six touchdowns.

He finished his Rams career with 634 catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

“It’s the nature of this business,” running back Kyren Williams said in February regarding Kupp’s impending exit. “Cooper is a guy that before I ever got to the Rams, Cooper was a pillar of the Rams and was somebody that when you think of the Rams, you think of Cooper Kupp.”

Kupp, who will be 32 next season, has two years left on his contract. He is due to earn $12.5 million next season – with a $7.5 million roster bonus – on a salary-cap number of $29.8 million, according to Overthecap.com. Only $5 million of his salary is guaranteed, according to the website.

About a week before the Philadelphia Eagles played the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Kupp announced the Rams informed him they would trade him.

Kupp sounded eager to begin the next phase of his career.

“Preparations start now for 2025,” he wrote to fans. “Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.

“But coming for it all.”