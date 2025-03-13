One night with the Spokane String Quartet explores 300 years of music

From staff reports

Sunday’s performance by the Spokane String Quartet will explore three centuries of chamber music.

From the 18th century is Franz Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet No. 33 in G Minor. Haydn is often said to be the “father of the string quartet” with his array of innovative pieces that not only defined what the string quartet would become but also influenced such greats as Beethoven and Mozart.

From the 20th century is Samuel Barber’s String Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11. Barber initially wrote this as a “slow” second movement of his quartet, titled “Adagio.” As he struggled to compose a grand finale third movement, Barber arranged a version of “Adagio” for a full orchestra. Titled “Adagio for Strings,” it has received much critical acclaim, but the original quartet version is impressive in its own right and will be performed by the Spokane String Quartet.

The final piece on the bill is the world premiere of Polina Nazaykinskaya’s Adagio from Symphony for Strings. The Russian-born composer is inspired by the Russian folk songs of her childhood and considers herself a Neo-Romantic composer blending more modern tendencies with those of the Romantic Era.

The Spokane String Quartet will perform at the Bing Crosby Theater on Sunday. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and free for those under 18 or with student ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the Bing Crosby Theater website.