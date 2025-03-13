Spokane Symphony, guest vocalists bring music of Bond – James Bond – to stage with Pops 4

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony will be joined by two guest vocalists as they explore the music of James Bond.

Saturday night, the symphony will be bringing the music of 007 to life through Pops 4, including songs like “Goldfinger,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Live and Let Die” and many more.

Hugh Panaro and Chloe Lowery will share their vocal talents alongside the symphony.

Panaro is known for his renowned Broadway career, which includes playing the role of the Phantom in the famed “Phantom of the Opera” more than 2,000 times. He has also performed in other various productions as well as with numerous symphony orchestras.

Lowery has also performed on Broadway, as well as with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. She has worked heavily with the renowned Greek composer Yanni and has been featured in multiple PBS specials. She released her debut album, “The In-Between,” in 2019, and has released two singles in recent years.

Tickets for the Saturday night show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox start at $58 and can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.