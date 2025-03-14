Mt. Spokane grad Tyson Degenhart sets Boise State career scoring record

From staff reports

Mt. Spokane graduate Tyson Degenhart is one step closer to the NCAA Tournament, crossing an impressive milestone in the process.

Degenhart became Boise State’s all-time leading scorer with a team-high 22 points in a 72-69 win over top-seeded New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals on Friday in Las Vegas.

Degenhart has 1,949 points, ahead of Tanoka Beard’s mark of 1,944 set in 1989-93.

The record comes as the Broncos (24-9) fight for a spot in the big dance. Entering Friday, Boise was listed as the “first team out,” according to ESPN bracketology.

“We just stuck to our principles and stuck together as a team,” Degenhart said. “Our back is against the wall and we’re going for a championship tomorrow.”

The Broncos have made three straight NCAA Tournaments under former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice.