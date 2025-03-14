Three Spokane City Council seats up for election this year

The seats of two liberal and one conservative Spokane City councilmembers – not quite half of the council – are up for election this year.

Both liberal members have signaled they intend to run for re-election.

Councilman Zack Zappone, one of northwest Spokane’s two representatives, confirmed his plans to run for re-election and has started to raise money for his campaign.

Zappone has a potential opponent. Christopher Savage, a consistent attendee of council meetings who ran in 2023 for the other northwest Spokane seat – Councilwoman Kitty Klitzke won that contest – has registered with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission and reports over $10,000 in campaign donations.

Councilwoman Lili Navarrete, one of south Spokane’s two representatives, did not respond to a request for comment but in December registered with the PDC, which regulates campaign finances. This would be Navarrete’s first election, as she was appointed to her position in early 2024, filling a seat vacated by Betsy Wilkerson, who had been sworn in as City Council President.

Councilman Jonathan Bingle, one of northeast Spokane’s two representatives, declined to say whether he planned to run for re-election. He is the only member whose seat is up who has not registered with the PDC.

“An announcement will be coming soon on my future plans,” Bingle said.

Councilmembers are elected for four-year terms and are limited to two terms. Candidates who plan to appear on local ballots must register during the state’s filing week, May 5-9.

Liberals on the city council control five of the panel’s seven seats, including the position of City Council President, giving them a veto-proof supermajority. While liberals are not at risk of losing their majority, a single conservative pickup would break the supermajority.