‘A fresh start;’ More than two dozen dogs related to SCRAPS enforcement case adopted within hours

Puppies can be an alluring thing.

More than two dozen dogs were adopted from the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service Thursday just hours after the agency called on the public to assist with rehoming several small mixed-breed dogs surrendered by a Spokane resident as part of an enforcement case.

“We are truly grateful for the incredible support shown by our community yesterday,” SCRAPS Director Ronnie Schlabs said in a news release. “These dogs needed a fresh start and it was inspiring to see so many people step up to give each of them a chance at a new life.”

The dogs and puppies adopted in a flurry Thursday entered SCRAPS custody Monday, when code enforcement and animal control officers responded to reports of a large quantity at a Spokane home. County spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter declined to share where the home was.

The officers were not granted access by the resident, but the resident “did admit that they had too many dogs” and voluntarily handed over more than three dozen young adults and puppies, according to a county news release. All were found to be in good health.

The agency is investigating the circumstances of how the resident came to acquire so many dogs, and whether any illegal activity was involved. Kennel-keeping violations and the fact the animals were unlicensed are apparent, she said. Further charges may be pending.

SpokAnimal assisted with the rescue, taking in more than a dozen of the surrendered dogs. Some are still available and interested caretakers can browse the organization’s website and make an appointment to adopt.

The SpokAnimal shelter is no longer open to the public for walk-ins after policies were changed following the viral outbreak that shuttered the facility for weeks at the start of the year, said Executive Director Dori Peck.

Several dogs unrelated to the case that were in SCRAPS care were also adopted in the frenzy Thursday, Wheatley-Billeter said. The agency still has other cats and dogs available for adoption.

The SCRAPS shelter located at 6815 E. Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m.