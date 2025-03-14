The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
TV’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ comes to the First Interstate Center for the Arts stage

“Dancing with the Stars” dance partners Rylee Arnold, left, and Stephen Nedoroscik attend the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 5 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nedoroscik is co-host of the touring stage show, stopping at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Thursday. Arnold is also part of the cast. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

In 2005, “Dancing with the Stars,” the American version of the hit British competition show “Strictly Come Dancing,” premiered.

An instant hit in the U.S. as well, audiences have spent the last 20 years cheering on actors, athletes, singers, reality stars and other public figures, and their professional dancer partners, as they work to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season.

For the last 11 years, each season’s contestants have brought their tango, jive, quickstep and contemporary routines from screen to stage through the “Dancing with the Stars” live tour. The latest iteration of the tour brings the glitz and glam of the show to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Thursday.

Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will co-host the tour with professional dancer Emma Slater. The Spokane stop features special guest Chandler Kinney, a singer and actress known for her roles in “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” Professional dancers scheduled to appear are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa. The tour also features understudies Kailyn Rogers and Marcquet Hill.