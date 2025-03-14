UW and WSU among universities targeted by Department of Education for ties to pro-diversity non-profit

The University of Washington and Washington State University are among 45 colleges under investigation by the Trump administration for their ties to a diversity-promoting nonprofit.

The Department of Education announced the investigation into the dozens of schools Friday – alleging their graduate programs have “race-exclusionary practices,” according to the announcement.

“Today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

The Department of Education alleges the universities have violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by partnering with the PhD Project.

It specifically points to Title VI of the law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance.

Founded in 1994, the nonprofit aims to assist Black, Brown and Indigenous students to apply and succeed in business Ph.D. programs. In a statement, the PhD Project said its membership application is currently open to any student.

“Our vision is to create a broader talent pipeline of current and future business leaders who are committed to excellence and to each other, through networking, mentorship, and unique events,” it said. “This year, we have opened our membership application to anyone who shares that vision. The PhD Project was founded with the goal of providing more role models in the front of business classrooms, which remains our goal today.”

Universities that partner with the PhD Project pay $5,000 a year. In exchange, these colleges gain a number of benefits, according to the group’s website:

Unlimited posting of university teaching positions via the PhD Project job board.

Access to its directory of minority faculty and doctoral students, to be used for faculty recruiting.

Access to a database of conference applicants.

Invitations to five conferences a year where underrepresented minority doctoral students can attend for free.

Recognition as an institution supporting campus diversity in conference materials.

Visibility to PhD Project corporate partners interested in hiring students from universities that value diversity.

A link on the PhD Project website.

University sponsors of the organization include Washington State University, the University of Washington and Boise State University – all of which are under investigation by the Department of Education for their ties to the PhD Project.

UW spokesperson Victor Balta said they are reviewing the Department of Education’s letter “carefully.”

“We will, of course, cooperate with any investigation and provide factual information and responses. We have no further comment at this time,” he said in a statement.

In a statement, Boise State University spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said the university was “working with general council to look into the matter.”

WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler said the university is “reviewing the notification and will cooperate with any inquiry that may occur.”

In a message to students previously sent, WSU Carson College of Business PhD program director Chuck Munson praised the university’s partnership with the PhD Project.

“A call to increase faculty from underrepresented groups in business schools has rung loud and clear for some time now,” Munson wrote.

“Not just at WSU, but across the country, faculty search committees battle to attract quality applicants from a diverse range of communities.

“The PhD Project has worked diligently for over a quarter century to promote diversity among business school faculty and address longstanding representation gaps nationwide. Our college has been a proud member of this prestigious business school group for several years.”

The investigations come after the Department of Education sent a Feb. 14 letter ordering educational institutions to end diversity, equity and inclusion practices. The letter specifically claims universities have discriminated against white and Asian students.

“Educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon ‘systemic and structural racism’ and advanced discriminatory policies and practices,” the letter reads.

Student enrollment at the University of Washington is 33% white, 23% Asian, 10% Latino and 5% Black. A majority of WSU and Boise students are white.