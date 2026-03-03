EWU announces plans for new residence hall

Students who attend Eastern Washington University may soon have new housing options.

Officials on Tuesday announced plans to develop a new residence hall that would replace the dormant Dryden Hall, located at the northwest corner of North 9th and Cedar streets, with a $50.2 million project that would provide 350 to 400 new beds.

While the project remains in the planning stages, EWU has hired NAC Architecture of Spokane to begin designing the new residence hall.

“The vision is to create modern student housing that supports academic success and community engagement,” Max Baca, EWU’s vice president of business and strategy, said in a news release. “Ultimately, the types of living units will be informed by market research emphasizing privacy, access to kitchens, and affordability.”

Officials hope to begin construction in early 2027 and for students to move into the facility for the 2028-2029 school year.

Melanie Potts, EWU’s director of housing and residential life, said the university has been exploring ideas about how to address the needs of students.

“We are excited for the opportunity to engage our students and market research to make intentional decisions that contribute to the success and belonging of EWU students for many years to come,” Potts said in the release.

For NAC Architecture, the project would be the latest in a string of more than 145 it has collaborated with the school in Cheney on over the course of 45 years.

“Living and working in this region, we understand how important EWU is to both its students and the broader community,” Rob Kuffel, a principal at NAC Architecture, said in the release. “NAC is honored to support the university’s vision for student housing that advances academic success and creates a welcoming home for students.”

The proposed student housing building would replace Dryden Hall, which was built 61 years ago.

The new hall would be added to EWU’s six university-owned residential properties, four traditional residence halls and two apartment complexes, according to the release.