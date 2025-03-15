Going modular: Versatility a big bonus when using sectionals

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

There is a reason why sectional furniture is so popular and used in various ways. In a word, it’s versatility. From desks that can be configured in different ways to sofas, coffee tables and more, modular is the ideal choice for those looking for flexibility and versatility.

Be sure to purchase pieces in an identical fabric or finish. This will allow for the most versatility when looking to group various elements together in the same room.

Why modular?

Perfect for unusual spaces. Modular furniture easily allows for various configurations.

Ideal for large spaces. When a space is overly large, modular pieces allow one to group various elements together to cover larger areas.

Longevity. Unlike an “all in one solution” modular pieces allow for the flexibility of changing out a single piece as opposed to having to replace an entire item of furniture.

Room to stretch or reduce. If you get tired of a current configuration, modular elements can be added or subtracted easily without having to purchase additional items.

Adaptive and flexible. Smaller modular furniture pieces such as chaises and ottomans can be used as a stand alone or as a “connector” connecting various furniture pieces together in the same space.