Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert progress in Mariners’ split-squad losses

Tim Booth and Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Padres 8, Mariners 3 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

Making his fourth start of the spring, Luis Castillo worked into the fifth inning before reaching his pitch limit of 65. After holding the Padres scoreless over the first three innings, he allowed two runs in the fourth on a solo homer from Gavin Sheets and an RBI double from Connor Joe. Castillo retired the first two batters of the fifth inning before being lifted.

“I thought ‘The Rock’ threw the ball very, very well today,” manager Dan Wilson said. “He got us into that fifth inning. It was good to see him stretch it out a little bit. Really good stuff and using all of his, showing some good off-speed pitches as well.”

The Mariners relievers that followed struggled, failing to hold a 3-2 lead.

Eduard Bazardo gave up two runs in the sixth, Adonis Medina gave up two more in the seventh and Josh Fleming allowed two more in the ninth.

Player of the game

Randy Arozarena led the Mariners offense. He smashed a solo homer in the fourth inning and also added a hustle single.

“Really nice swing from Randy on that homer,” Wilson said. “You saw him leg out a single as well. I like what I saw from him today.”

Giants 6, Mariners 2 at Scottsdale Stadium

Notable

The Mariners brought many of their stars across the Valley but the offense remained in Peoria. The M’s managed just one hit off San Francisco starter Logan Webb, who threw five innings and struck out five. The lone hit was an infield single by Dominic Canzone during a strange second inning when the M’s scored twice thanks to three San Francisco errors. Two of the errors were committed by five-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman, making the inning even more baffling. The M’s finished with only three hits, none of which landed in the outfield on the fly. Donovan Solano and Cole Young both reached on infield hits.

Player of the game

It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but Logan Gilbert accomplished what he hoped just hours after getting announced as the Mariners’ opening day starter. Gilbert threw four innings, allowing five hits, three runs and struck out four. The one guy Gilbert couldn’t retire was Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos, who hit a solo homer that barely cleared the short fence in right field and an inning later had a two-out, two-run double. With one more start before spring training wraps, Gilbert was pleased with where he’s at in the progression of getting ready for the opener.

“We got the work in that we wanted to. The sequences were more game-like than we’ve been the last few times out. So felt pretty good about that. The main stuff that I want to be there, I’ve seen that it appears to be there so I’m feeling pretty good,” Gilbert said.

On tap

The Mariners travel to Goodyear on Sunday afternoon to face the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Bryce Miller will make the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Andres Muñoz, Trent Thornton and lefty Tayler Saucedo. Cincy will start right-hander Brady Singer. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. The game will not be televised.