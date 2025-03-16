Pope Francis remains hospitalized, acknowledges frailty in address

By Elisabetta Povoledo New York Times

ROME – The Vatican on Sunday released the first photo of Pope Francis since he was hospitalized 31 days ago, showing him facing the altar in the small chapel that is part of his private suite at a hospital in Rome.

Francis celebrated Mass with other priests for the first time since he was admitted to the Policlinico A. Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said. He continued his physiotherapy – both motor and respiratory – on Sunday, and he seemed to be “benefiting from it,” the Vatican said.

The pontiff is shown in the photo wearing a purple stole, reflective of this being the season of Lent.

Earlier in the day, balloons in the Vatican colors of yellow and white were held aloft by dozens of children who had gathered in the square outside the hospital and chanted “Papa Francesco” and cheered “Viva la Pace” – hurray for peace.

Many held up signs, hoping that the pope might peek out of the windows of his 10th-floor hospital suite to see their art. They offered encouragement, wishing that the pope get well soon. One boy with a boisterous group of blue-and-yellow capped “castorini,” or beavers, as children too young to be Cub Scouts are known in Italy, held a sign that said “Ciao Papa Cesco, I love you a lot.” The pope did not appear at the windows of his suite, but he acknowledged the children’s presence in his traditional Sunday blessing and prayer.

“I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness,’’ the pontiff said in offering his traditional Sunday blessing, which was not delivered live for the fifth time. “Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you,’’ Francis wrote.

The Rev. Enzo Fortunato, president of the pontifical committee for World Children’s Day, who organized the gathering, said “children transmit joy” and their presence in the square was a “symbolic medicine for Pope Francis.”

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 with respiratory infections and bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He suffered several setbacks, including mild kidney failure and a few respiratory crises. He was in critical condition until last Monday, when doctors said he was no longer in imminent danger of dying from pneumonia.

Even so, his condition remains complex because of his age – 88 – as well as his pre-existing lung disease. In 1957, Francis had part of his right lung removed.

His condition has been stable for the past week. The Vatican said Saturday that Francis still required “inpatient medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy,” treatments that “show further, gradual improvements.” The Vatican also said doctors were gradually reducing the need for noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night, substituting it with high-flow oxygen therapy.

In Sunday’s written address, Francis acknowledged his frailty.

“I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me,” he said. “Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope.”

Some 50 children from Caivano, an impoverished town on the outskirts of Naples, woke up at dawn to be at Gemelli hospital.

“The pope for them is the pope of peace, he’s their hero in a contemporary world where heroes are in short supply,” said Andrea Iacomini, spokesperson for UNICEF Italy, who accompanied them.

