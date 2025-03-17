Despite being a No. 8 seed, Gonzaga still among Midwest Region, title favorites

Gonzaga is an eight seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, but still ranks among the national championship favorites.

The Zags, who face Georgia in the first round on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas, are 11th in BetOnline’s title favorites at 33/1, behind four No. 1 seeds, four No. 2 seeds, one No. 3 (Texas Tech at 26/1) and one No. 4 (Arizona at 28/1).

Duke (33/10), Auburn (7/2), Florida (7/2) and Houston (15/2) are the favorites.

Odds for the other eight seeds: Louisville 100/1, two-time defending champion UConn 120/1 and Mississippi State 200/1. Saint Mary’s is 100/1 to win it all.

Gonzaga is third among Midwest Region favorites at 9/1. Houston is the favorite at 5/4 with second-seeded Tennessee at 9/4.

No. 3 Kentucky is fourth at 19/2, followed by No. 4 Purdue (12/1), No. 6 Illinois (12/1), No. 5 Clemson (14/1), No. 7 UCLA (25/1) and No. 9 Georgia (33/1).

The Zags are seven-point favorites against Georgia, according to BetOnline.