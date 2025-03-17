Gonzaga returns to the AP rankings at No. 24

Gonzaga’s run to the West Coast Conference Tournament championship, including a title-game win over Saint Mary’s, vaulted the Zags back into the AP Top 25 for the first time since mid-January.

The Zags (25-8) moved in at No. 24 with 151 points, eight points behind No. 23 Missouri and 36 ahead of No. 25 Oregon. GU handled San Francisco 85-76 and the Gaels 58-51 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga has won four straight games, including three Quad 1 victories and one Quad 2. The eighth-seeded Zags open the NCAA Tournament against Georgia on Thursday in Wichita.

GU was ranked No. 16 before losing to Oregon State 97-89 in overtime in Corvallis on Jan. 16 and falling to visiting Santa Clara 103-99 at the McCarthey Athletic Center two days later.

The Zags have lost twice since, both to Saint Mary’s before knocking off the Gaels last Tuesday. Saint Mary’s, a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament, dropped one spot to No. 20.

Duke remained at No. 1 with 49 of 59 first-place votes from the media panel. The Blue Devils are followed by fellow No. 1 seeds Houston, Florida and Auburn. Gonzaga and Houston will square off if both win first-round games Thursday.

St. John’s is No. 5, its highest ranking since Jan. 1991, followed by fellow two seeds Tennessee, Alabama and Michigan State. Texas Tech and Louisville round out the top 10. Seven SEC teams are in the top 25.

Arizona, led by former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, is No. 21.

Gonzaga is No. 23 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

The Zags enter the NCAA Tournament No. 8 in the NET rankings.