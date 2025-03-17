Spokane proposes spending plan for $1.5 million in opioid settlement funds

Spokane leaders are planning to allocate $1.5 million of opioid settlement funds towards efforts against addiction in the city.

Over the next 13 years, the city will receive approximately $13.3 million related to settlements with opioid distributors. Having already distributed $1 million of the funds, the new $1.5 million allocation proposed by Mayor Lisa Brown and Council President Betsy Wilkerson would fund the Spokane Regional Health District’s opioid treatment services, local sobering beds and invest in planning for the future.

“It is not lost on me that the opioid crisis has profoundly impacted our community, and it is why I strongly advocate for using opioid settlement dollars to invest in behavioral health treatment,” Wilkerson said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, is a critical time to transform these funds into vital resources for those in need.”

Should the proposal be approved, the city would have $2.2 million opioid settlement dollars remaining on hand.

The plan would send $350,000 to expand SRHD’s treatment hours and take more walk-in patients. Health District spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said the funds would keep more people from being turned away at treatment services.

“We want to help everyone. We know when they come to treatment services, they are ready to get the help they need,” she said.

Another $500,000 would be directed to Spokane Treatment and Recovering Services for the purchase of additional sobering beds. Earlier this month, Spokane County approved $775,000 for the same program. County Commissioner Mary Kuney said she was “super excited” the city is “coming along with us.”

“We’d love the city to come along and do more,” she said.

In a statement, Brown said she hopes to coordinate opioid settlement funding between the city and county.

“This regional partnership with Spokane County ensures that opioid settlement funds are used effectively to address both the immediate crisis and its long-term impacts,” Brown said. “Together, we are strengthening our community’s response to the opioid epidemic and investing in proven solutions.”

The proposed funding would also help the city plan for future allocations. A project manager would be hired to track the performance of opioid settlement dollars for $139,000. Another $500,000 would support the planning and launch of culturally specific behavioral health treatment.

“People of color, and I believe Black men in particular, have some of the lowest rates of success in treatment. And so we need to figure out how we not only expand services but do so in a way that is effective for everyone across the community,” said deputy city administrator Maggie Yates.