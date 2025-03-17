Trump claims Biden pardons of Jan. 6 panel to be invalid

By Ryan Tarinelli and Niels Lesniewski CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump claimed without evidence early Monday that pardons granted by then-President Joe Biden to lawmakers on the disbanded select House committee that investigated the 2021 Capitol riot were invalid because he used an automatic pen.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” Trump posted on Truth Social early Monday. “In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!”

It’s unclear if Trump’s proclamation will be acted upon. Members of the House Jan. 6 select committee — who were targeted by Trump in the past with threats of prosecution — have not been charged with violating any committee-related crime.

But it could set the stage for a high-profile legal fight over executive power, if Trump’s assertion is used as a basis to pursue criminal charges.

Trump has installed staunch allies in key government positions that wield influence over who is subject to investigation and prosecution by the federal government. Those officials include Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, who previously framed himself as a fighter against the “Deep State” and certain members of the media.

In the post on Monday, Trump said the lawmakers who served on the committee “should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.”

Trump had told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One that questions about the validity of Biden’s use of the pardon power would be up to the judicial system.

“It’s not my decision. That’ll be up to a court,” Trump said, arguing he is “sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place.”

Trump has called for the prosecution of Sen. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., and members of the now-disbanded panel.

Schiff, in a post on social media responding to Trump’s post, said the members of the select committee “are all proud of our work.”

“Your threats will not intimidate us,” he wrote. “Or silence us.”

Last summer, Trump amplified a social media post that called for a military tribunal for Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney, who served on the select committee and has been an outspoken critic against him. “ELIZABETH LYNNE CHENEY IS GUILTY OF TREASON,” the post said. “RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TELEVISED MILITARY TRIBUNALS.”

Also on Truth Social last year, Trump amplified a post that featured the photos of more than a dozen current and former elected officials, including members of the House select committee. The post read: “THEY SHOULD BE GOING TO JAIL ON MONDAY NOT STEVE BANNON!”

Some of the lawmakers who served on the select committee are now private citizens, while others remain in Congress, such as Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is now the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and remains a critic of Trump.

Another member of the panel, Republican former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, posted a defiant video on social media, saying Trump knows the committee is “the thing that embarrasses him.”

“He won’t admit it embarrasses him because he’s trying to pretend like he didn’t do anything,” Kinzinger said. “He’s obsessed. He’s more obsessed with me and Liz Cheney than his freaking golf score. Hey Trump, bring it on dude — you weak, whiny, tiny man.”

Biden, at the tail end of his time in office, issued preemptive pardons to lawmakers on the House panel, an apparent attempt to protect some of Trump’s perceived political enemies from his threats of revenge.

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances,” Biden said.