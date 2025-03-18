Legal fees continue to rise for city of Spokane as Robert Bradley case heads to trial

The Spokane City Council will be asked Monday to spend another $100,000 fighting the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the estate of Robert Bradley, who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2022.

This would increase the total amount contracted to fight the case brought by Bradley’s children to $500,000. The city settled a separate case brought by Bradley’s fiancée for $500,000 in December.

Officers shot Bradley at his home in September 2022 when they say he pulled a handgun on them as they were trying to serve a court order related to a dispute with a neighbor.

Bradley’s family sued the officers and the city of Spokane last year, alleging the 41-year-old was unloading guns and camping gear from his van from a camping trip when police ambushed him, shooting him within seconds of approaching the van parked at the family’s home in Hillyard. Bradley was hard of hearing, and the plaintiffs argue that he was not given time or sufficient warning to process that police were on the scene before officers opened fire.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell ruled in March that police Cpl. Chris Johnson and Det. Trevor Walker fired in self-defense, and he declined to file charges against them.

Mediation with Bradley’s estate was unsuccessful, according to a briefing paper prepared for the Spokane City Council . A trial is scheduled for Nov. 12.