Stage review: Spokane Civic Theatre’s ‘The Wolves’ shows so much more than the game

2. Team captain No. 25 (played by Meg Barlow-Jones) talks to newbie No. 46 (Ash Bingo) in “The Wolves” at Spokane Civic Theatre, running through March 30. (Courtesy of Marlee Melinda Andrews)

By Virginia Carr For The Spokesman-Review

“The Wolves” was reviewed March 13 at the Spokane Civic Theatre’s Firth J. Chew Studio Theatre. Tickets, $15-$30, for the play, which runs until March 30, are available at spokanecivictheatre.com .

Playwright Sarah Delappe’s 2016 debut, “The Wolves,” is an emotionally moving, award-winning story about a girl’s indoor soccer team that navigates issues of friendship, loss and growing up. Spokane Civic Theatre’s production opened March 7 and runs until March 30.

While technically it’s a show about soccer, the heart of “The Wolves” lies in the small interactions between characters as the audience takes a “fly on the wall” approach to the story. Story threads may seem difficult to follow, but the cast of Civic’s production masterfully invites the audience into the world of pre-collegiate soccer while examining the serious issues the play presents.

The chemistry all actors shared with each other was incredible. Every interaction on stage worked to make the dynamics and relationships between the characters more real and believable, and every single choice was made with thoughtful character motivation.

The attention to detail, both in set and costuming, was incredible. While the set was minimal, scenic designer Peter Rossing clearly put thought in to how the smallest details could covey things about the characters, as did costume designer Jamie L. Suter. Each small touch enhanced the character-driven story of “The Wolves” and made the audience feel connected to the girls on the team.

The 10-person cast was incredibly well-rounded, but Alessia Adams stuck out in her portrayal of the insecure and rebellious No. 14. Adams’s chemistry with Mary Ormsby, who played No. 14’s best friend No. 7, was incredible even as the relationship between the two characters grew more tense, and the acting skill brought to the dynamic an emotional gut punch by the end of the show.

Newbie to theater Katie Smithgall, who played anxious, perfectionist goalie No. 00, made her first splash a big one. Even without many lines, Smithgall excelled in her moments of silence and rounded out what can be a noisy cast of characters as crosstalk dominates many early scenes.

The closest thing “The Wolves” has to a main character or story thread is the arc of new girl No. 46, played by Ash Bingo, who is integrated into the team and aims to make friends with the other girls. Bingo brought a dorky, awkward energy to her character which heightened her arc throughout the show.

Part of the rehearsal process for “The Wolves” included soccer training with athletes from Spokane’s Zephyr soccer team, which came through in the final production. While the actors are not necessarily soccer players, they were able to effectively act the part of student-athletes, particularly Bingo.

Civic’s production is true to form of “The Wolves,” and the attention paid to the source material is clear in every moment of the show. The actors managed to perfectly convey the complex feelings and messages of the show and creating immense emotional impact in the audience.

In just 90 minutes, “The Wolves” at Civic manages to be an incredible funny, genuine and moving play absolutely its short run-time. For anyone looking for a poignant and expertly delivered slice-of-life show, “The Wolves” is a must-see production.