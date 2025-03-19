The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
47°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Protest at Baumtoberfest

(Emry Dinman/The Spokesman Review)
By Emry Dinman emryd@spokesman.com(509) 459-5472

Roughly 100 protesters carrying signs and bullhorns gathered outside of the German-American Society’s Deutsches Haus near downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening, where U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner was hosting “Baumtoberfest,” a $125-per-plate fundraising dinner organized by his congressional campaign.

Lined up on Third Avenue and crowding the alleyway entrance to the venue, protesters railed against Baumgartner, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The congressman has been the subject of repeated protests in recent weeks, including outside his office in Spokane and at a town hall event Tuesday night at Whitworth University.

A call to the campaign was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.