Protest at Baumtoberfest

Roughly 100 protesters carrying signs and bullhorns gathered outside of the German-American Society’s Deutsches Haus near downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening, where U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner was hosting “Baumtoberfest,” a $125-per-plate fundraising dinner organized by his congressional campaign.

Lined up on Third Avenue and crowding the alleyway entrance to the venue, protesters railed against Baumgartner, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The congressman has been the subject of repeated protests in recent weeks, including outside his office in Spokane and at a town hall event Tuesday night at Whitworth University.

A call to the campaign was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.