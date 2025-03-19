Q&A: Georgia reporter details Georgia’s strengths, standout freshman Asa Newell

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) embraces forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) during a practice before the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 19, 2025, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

WICHITA, Kan. – Gonzaga coach Mark Few, asked about Georgia roughly a half hour after learning the Zags’ first-round NCAA Tournament draw on Sunday, dished praise on Bulldogs’ coach Mike White and star freshman forward Asa Newell.

Few had seen several Georgia games but didn’t go into too much detail, noting that would change after watching video over the next few days.

We checked in with Jack Leo, who has watched Georgia play all season, for a Q&A to get a closer look at the program. Leo covers Georgia basketball for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Dawgnation.

Q: Georgia followed a four-game SEC losing streak with a four-game winning streak to close the regular season with wins over Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. What clicked during that stretch that essentially secured an NCAA Tournament berth?

JL: A few things clicked right around that time. Georgia got its No. 2 ball handler, Tyrin Lawrence, back from injury. It finally had its bye week in late February, which multiple players credited for the winning streak. Mike White installed some new defensive looks and Georgia reset before playing Auburn close and starting its win streak by upsetting Florida. Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were the first consecutive unranked teams Georgia played all SEC season.

Q: In general terms, what has been the Bulldogs’ biggest strength and biggest weakness this season?

JL: Mike White teams are usually built on defense. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl raved about the Bulldogs’ two-point defense, specifically. Georgia’s biggest weakness, without a doubt, is its ball security. The Bulldogs’ 0.97 assist/turnover ratio is one of the worst in the country. Turnovers have been the common denominator in all of UGA’s losses.

Q: Asa Newell, who had Gonzaga among his final four, is putting up big numbers as a freshman. How would you describe his game at both ends of the floor?

JL: Asa Newell’s 6-11, 220-pound frame allows him to play well in the paint as a post-up guy, but he can also stretch the floor with respectable 3-point shooting. He has shot 36 percent from behind the arc in Georgia’s last six games. He’s also an impressive shot blocker but can be pulled into foul trouble, especially with the amount of minutes he plays.

Q: What are one or two keys for Georgia in Thursday’s matchup against Gonzaga?

JL: Asa Newell’s defense appears to be the key defensively. How well he can defend Graham Ike dictates how strong UGA’s chance is to pull off an upset. From there, the Bulldogs need to hope Gonzaga doesn’t shoot the lights out from 3-point range and look for another strong scoring performance from Silas Demary Jr.