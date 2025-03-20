‘We’re here to remember who we are’: Hundreds rally in support of Spokane’s Ukrainian refugees

As a show of support to Ukrainians who have fled the war-torn country, several hundred hold a solidarity rally Wednesday in front of the Thrive Center in Spokane. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

More than 200 Spokanites gathered in front of Thrive International Tuesday to show their support for Ukraine and refugees in the city.

The steadfast support seen in the United States for Ukraine at the beginning of the 2022 conflict has come under strain as the Trump administration has halted U.S. military aid to the country.

Though the claim has been disputed by the White House, Reuters reported earlier this month – citing four unnamed sources, including one Trump administration official – that the president was planning to revoke legal status and make Ukrainians refugees subject to deportation.

At the Wednesday rally, Thrive International director Mark Finney said leading an organization giving refugees a place to stay has made him proud to be American.

“We’ve been in a situation where I think some people in America have forgotten who we are. Some people have forgotten that we are a nation of immigrants. Some people have forgotten that we are a nation of beautiful diversity. Some people have forgotten that we are a nation of many colors and languages and cultures and traditions and religions. Today, we’re here to remember who we are.”

Protester Cathy Hopkins’ grandfather was a Ukrainian immigrant, and she came to the event to honor his memory.

“We can’t forget where we’ve come from. What Trump has done to Ukraine is unconscionable. He betrayed the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people, and he has sided with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” she said.

Denise Cummings believes the country is “turning authoritarian” under the second Trump administration.

“I don’t think that’s us. I don’t think anybody wants that except for our president, and so we need to stand for democracy and support it in America and in Ukraine.”

Despite the strong turnout, very few of the protesters were Ukrainian refugees themselves. While all residents at Thrive International were invited, organization spokesperson Amelia Ingle said many refugees are hesitant to attend a politically contentious event.

“Many I’ve spoke to are averse to being in the public eye because things are so uncertain and that by speaking out they could become a target. They come from a place where that was often the case,” she said after the protest.

One of the few refugees to attend the rally was Mariia Mykhailenko, who is now finance and operations manager for the Spokane-based nonprofit.

“Many Ukrainians, who had to flee their homes, have started to build their life here. They have found jobs, schools, friends and communities. They are hard workers and continue to work and support their families that are still in Ukraine,” she told the protesters.

“The people in Ukraine, just like all people, deserve to be safe, they deserve to live without fear, without the daily threat of violence, they deserve the chance to rebuild, to heal and to thrive again. But this is not something that will happen on its own. It requires all of us,” she said.