Airway Heights accepting applications for pair of vacant city concil seats

A pair of opportunities have opened up for Airway Heights residents to get involved in the governance of their community.

The city is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the city’s seven-member city council, after a pair of sitting council members have opted for residences outside of Airway Heights city limits.

City Manager Albert Tripp said the city will accept applications for the positions until the end of April 8, via an online portal that can be accessed through the city’s website, where they also plan to share more information on the role and application process.

Deputy Mayor Veronica Messing resigned from her position earlier this year following the purchase of a home in Cheney. State law requires elected representatives to live within the district they are elected in.

The council has already selected a replacement for Messing’s role on the board: Councilman Davin Perry was elected vice chair earlier this month.

Messing, who was first elected to the council in 2019, said she enjoyed her time serving the residents of Airway Heights. The mental health counselor said she does not have any immediate plans to re-enter the political realm.

The other vacancy is a result of an impending change of address for Councilman Kevin Richey, an undersheriff with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Richey began serving on the council in 2008 and served as mayor from 2015 to 2020, when he relinquished the title to accept a reassignment as assistant chief of the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Richey said his resignation will take effect at the end of June, when the lease for his apartment within city limits is up.

“14+ years ago, the population was a lot smaller and there was a lot less development,” Richey said. “It’s been fun to see the growth and see how things have progressed, and to know you’ve been a small part of that.”

The remaining council members will conduct interviews with applicants on April 21 before selecting candidates to fill the seats on May 5, according to a release from the city. Tripp said both seats will also be on the ballot this fall, meaning any applicants hoping to fill the seat long-term would need to file as a candidate.

Richey and Messing both said they encourage folks to apply, and to not let apprehension around qualifications or political experience prevent anyone from doing so.

“If you have a desire to serve and you want to guide the growth and development of the city, then just go for it, because it doesn’t take a lot of specific skills and ability,” Richey said. “It just takes common sense and considering what your constituents want.”

“It’s an incredibly supportive environment,” Messing added.

Fellow Airway Heights councilman Hank Bynaker agreed, and implored city residents to get more involved in the governance of their city. He said it is an incredible opportunity to give back to the community, while also steering it through a time of rapid growth.

“It’s your city, your community,” Bynaker said. … “I know not everyone who would want to do it can, but if you have the ability and the interest to serve your community, I would highly recommend applying.”

“Get a mitt and get in the game, you know?”