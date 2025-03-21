Entries now being accepted for annual Congressional art contest for high schoolers

From staff reports

U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s office is accepting entries from high school students for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition was started in 1982, according to the U.S. House of Representatives website. More than 650,000 students have entered the competitions over the years.

Art judges from each congressional district choose the winners, whose art is displayed in the U.S. Capitol. Those who enter through Baumgartner’s office must live in Washington’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Spokane and much of Eastern Washington.

“It’s a fantastic chance for young artists to showcase their creativity and unique perspectives,” Baumgarter said in a news release. “I encourage all high school students to dive in, unleash their creativity, and submit their original artwork.”

Entries must be two dimensional and no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches. Deadline for submitting art is April 21.

Last year’s winner for Washington’s 5th Congressional District was Hawwi Jebena, a senior at Gonzaga Prep.

More information on the contest is available at by visiting Baumgartner’s Congressional website or by calling (509) 353-2374.