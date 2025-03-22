Seattle Kraken’s struggles against Oilers continue with 5-4 loss

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Kaapo Kakko scored twice and the Kraken put up a spirited fight on Saturday night. But even without their superstars, the Edmonton Oilers continued to dominate their Pacific Division neighbor.

The Kraken lost 5-4 at Rogers Place fell to 2-11-1 all-time against Edmonton. Their last win against the Oilers was Jan. 3, 2023, and the drought is at nine games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a hat trick for last year’s Stanley Cup finalist, which was missing both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl due to injury for just the third game since the 2015-16 season. Both are former league MVPs. Seattle was without center Chandler Stephenson, who left Wednesday’s game in Minnesota with an undisclosed injury.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period. Adam Henrique struck first for the hosts, then Kakko pushed a rebound through a tangle of limbs.

Nugent-Hopkins’ first goal made it 2-1 and came seconds after a Kraken power play expired in the second period. His shot glanced off Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour’s stick and beat Joey Daccord (24 saves).

Kakko tied the game again on a breakaway. He blocked an Edmonton shot attempt at the point back to countryman and new linemate Jani Nyman. Kakko sped up to get clear of Evan Bouchard and accept Nyman’s pass. The Finnish winger beat sprawled Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (27 saves) with a backhand.

Nyman assisted on both of Kakko’s goals. They were the first two helpers of his career. The 20-year-old already has two power-play goals to his name during his first Kraken recall, which has spanned six games and counting.

Kakko was acquired in a trade Dec. 18. According to the league, Kakko’s 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists, 38 games played) since joining the Kraken tied him for most among players acquired by a team in-season in 2024-25. St. Louis defenseman Cam Fowler (seven goals, 18 assists, 39 games played) was held without a point in the Blues’ 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday, which allowed Kakko to pull even.

Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of Seattle’s top defensive pairing of Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn. They linked up late in the inaugural season and have rarely been apart since. The only long layoffs have been due to Dunn’s injuries.

They marked the date with an up-and-down performance. Both took costly penalties. Larsson, who played five seasons in Edmonton before coming to Seattle in the expansion draft, slashed the stick out of Nugent-Hopkins’ hands in the first period and Edmonton scored on the ensuing power play. Dunn drew a double minor for high-sticking Oilers winger Zach Hyman and with less than two minutes left in the second period, Nugent-Hopkins scored his second during that lengthy man advantage.

Both were on the ice for Mikey Eyssimont’s apparent goal to pull the Kraken within one. Seattle briefly trailed 4-3, but Edmonton had the goal reversed on a coach’s challenge alleging goaltender interference.

Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky scored the goal that really made it 4-3 in six minutes into the third period, ending a nine-game drought.

While on the power play, the Kraken took a risk for the tying goal and pulled Daccord for a 6-on-4 advantage. Nugent-Hopkins completed his unusual hat trick with an empty netter at the 2:17 mark. That one counted as shorthanded, to go with one on the power-play and one at regular strength.

Meanwhile Kakko’s first career hat trick was not to be. Skinner turned aside Kakko’s potential third goal with about five minutes left in the game.

Jaden Schwartz got one back for Seattle with 2:03 left in regulation. Dunn notched an assist on Schwartz’s 20th goal of the season. The Kraken tried pulling Daccord again for the extra attacker to no avail.